Fiancé of Ga. Mom Who Mysteriously Disappeared 2 Years Ago Is Charged with Murder

The fiancé of a Georgia mother of three who mysteriously disappeared two years ago has been charged with murder in connection with her presumed death, according to multiple news outlets.

Reginald Roderick Robertson is charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing the death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, per NBC News, 11 Alive and Atlanta News First.

It’s unclear if Roberston has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Tiffany Foster, 35, disappeared from her Newnan, Ga., home on March 1, 2021, PEOPLE previously reported.



Foster’s body has yet to be recovered, but officials with the sheriff’s office say they believe there is enough evidence to suggest she is dead, per the news outlets.

"There are other avenues and leads still in progress that may also be released at a later date," the sheriff's office said, per 11 Alive.

The day the mother of three went missing, she didn’t show up for her college class or work, Tiffany's sister, Kimberly Bryan, told PEOPLE in 2021. She even missed a prepaid flight on March 11, 2021, to Texas, where she planned to visit a friend.

Bryan recounted feeling like her sister's behavior was out of the ordinary in the days leading up to her disappearance, but Foster made no mention of it.

Seven days after Foster sent her last text message to her mother, her 2020 Nissan Altima was discovered in a parking lot in College Park, Ga, PEOPLE reported. Her credit card and purse were found in her car but her cell phone was missing.

On April 8, 2021, her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, was charged with theft for allegedly moving her car after she was reported missing. And then on April 20, 2021, he was charged with kidnapping Tiffany in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in Nov. 2020.

Robertson has remained in custody without bond since then and is awaiting trial on the initial charges, NBC News reports. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Bryan told PEOPLE in 2021 that she wanted to get answers about what happened to her sister.

"I just want people to know she just didn't walk off. Something had to have happened because that's not her character to just abandon her family, her kids, and her responsibilities."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

