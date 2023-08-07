Fiancé of Ga. Mom Who Mysteriously Disappeared 2 Years Ago Is Charged with Murder

Tiffany Foster’s body has yet to be recovered, but investigators say there's enough evidence to suggest the mother of three is dead

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta Headshot
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 7, 2023 05:11PM EDT
tiffany foster
Tiffany Foster.

The fiancé of a Georgia mother of three who mysteriously disappeared two years ago has been charged with murder in connection with her presumed death, according to multiple news outlets.

Reginald Roderick Robertson is charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing the death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, per NBC News, 11 Alive and Atlanta News First.

It’s unclear if Roberston has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Tiffany Foster, 35, disappeared from her Newnan, Ga., home on March 1, 2021, PEOPLE previously reported.

Foster’s body has yet to be recovered, but officials with the sheriff’s office say they believe there is enough evidence to suggest she is dead, per the news outlets. 

"There are other avenues and leads still in progress that may also be released at a later date," the sheriff's office said, per 11 Alive.

The day the mother of three went missing, she didn’t show up for her college class or work, Tiffany's sister, Kimberly Bryan, told PEOPLE in 2021. She even missed a prepaid flight on March 11, 2021, to Texas, where she planned to visit a friend.

Bryan recounted feeling like her sister's behavior was out of the ordinary in the days leading up to her disappearance, but Foster made no mention of it.

Seven days after Foster sent her last text message to her mother, her 2020 Nissan Altima was discovered in a parking lot in College Park, Ga, PEOPLE reported. Her credit card and purse were found in her car but her cell phone was missing.

On April 8, 2021, her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, was charged with theft for allegedly moving her car after she was reported missing. And then on April 20, 2021, he was charged with kidnapping Tiffany in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in Nov. 2020.

Robertson has remained in custody without bond since then and is awaiting trial on the initial charges, NBC News reports. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

Bryan told PEOPLE in 2021 that she wanted to get answers about what happened to her sister.

"I just want people to know she just didn't walk off. Something had to have happened because that's not her character to just abandon her family, her kids, and her responsibilities."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

Related Articles
Anne Nelson-Koch ,teacher convicted of sexually abusing a student
Teacher Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted Boy in School Basement, 'Incredibly Brave Young Man' Came Forward
alabama mom, shannon karr, charged with killing son
Alabama Mom Accused of Killing 7-Year-Old Son by Firing 2 Bullets 'at Close Range'
Loving Mother Stabbed to Death In the Street, While Ex-Boyfriend In Custody After Hours Long Standoff
'Loving' Mother Stabbed to Death in Street, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff
Rachel Morin. Body Found off Nature Trail Where Md. Mom Vanished, as Boyfriend Speaks Out on Social Media
Body Found Off Nature Trail Where Md. Mom Vanished, as Boyfriend Speaks Out on Social Media
NYPD Officer Alexis Martinez
NYPD Officer with 'Heartwarming Smile' Is Fatally Shot by His Father in Murder-Suicide
Melody Feliciano Johnson poison husband coffe 080723
Arizona Woman Charged with Trying to Kill Husband with Poisoned Coffee
Krystal Cascetta
N.Y.C. Cancer Doctor Shoots Herself and Her Baby in Suspected Murder-Suicide: Police
Karlie Guse
'Every Day We’re Still Looking': Family of Missing Karlie Gusé Hasn’t Given Up Hope that She’s Alive
Jalen Kitna
Former University of Florida Quarterback Jalen Kitna Speaks Out After Child Pornography Charges Dropped
Members of the NYPD respond to the disruptions caused by large crowds during a "giveaway" event hosted by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat
Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Accused of Inciting a Riot After Giveaway in N.Y.C.'s Union Square
Kimberly Mata-Rubio, Lexi Rubio
Mom Who Lost Daughter in Uvalde School Shooting Is Running for Mayor: 'Honor Your Life with Action'
Aydil Barbosa Fontes and William Lowe
Woman Whose Remains Were Found in 3 Suitcases Is ID'd — as Husband Charged with Murder
El Prat Barcelona Airport theft loot recovered 08 03 23
2 Men Allegedly Stole Roughly $9 Million in Jewelry, Cash from Russian Family at Barcelona Airport
87-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Teen Who Allegedly Attacked Her in Bed, Then Feeds Him Because He Was Hungry
87-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Teen Who Attacked Her in Bed, Then Feeds Him Because He Was Hungry
Babysitter Once Convicted of Identity Theft Is Accused of Strangling 1-Year-Old
'Unthinkable': Georgia Babysitter Accused of Choking 1-Year-Old in Her Care
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Alibi Claim Declared in New Court Filing
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Alibi Claim Declared in New Court Filing