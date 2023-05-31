Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm to Impregnate Patients Dies After Hand-Built Plane Crashes

Dr. Morris Wortman was a passenger in an "experimental aircraft" that crashed after its wings “detached from the fuselage," according to officials

By
Published on May 31, 2023 05:49 PM

Two people — including a fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to impregnate patients — died after an “experimental” aircraft crashed in New York over Memorial Day weekend.

The victims were flying in the single engine fixed wing plane on Sunday when it crashed in the Town of Yates just after 5:30 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

The pilot, 70-year-old Earl J. Luce Jr., of Brockport, and 72-year-old passenger Morris Wortman, of Rochester, were pronounced dead at the scene, the OCSO said.

A preliminary investigation into the crash suggested that the plane “fell to the ground” after its wings “detached from the fuselage.”

Luce and Wortman were traveling in what the OCSO described as a “hand built experimental aircraft."

The fuselage landed in “a pasture behind a residence” about 1,000 to 1,500 yards away from where the plane crashed, according to the OCSO.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash, according to the OCSO.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wortman made headlines in 2021 when a woman filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of using his own sperm to impregnate her mother and numerous other patients without their knowledge in the 1980s, according to the Associated Press.

The lawsuit was filed after the 35-year-old woman, who was also a patient of the gynecologist, said she learned she had at least nine half-siblings through DNA testing, the news agency reported.

She also claimed her mother was told that she had received sperm from an anonymous medical student, WABC-TV reported at the time.

The woman alleged a slew of crimes, including fraud, negligence, medical malpractice, lack of informed consent, battery and emotional distress, according to The Washington Post.

Multiple others have also publicly accused Wortman of committing the same act on their mothers, according to ABC affiliate WABC-TV.

Wortman did not comment when the civil lawsuit, which is pending in Monroe County Court, was filed, per the AP.

Related Articles
THE LITTLE MERMAID, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem
Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem Want 'Six or Seven' 'Little Mermaid' Spinoffs About Ursula and King Triton
robert-de-niro-al-pacino.jpg
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro: Inside the Parallel Lives of the Legendary Actors
Jonathan Nguyen, who drowned in a California
Recent College Grad, 21, Found Dead After Diving into Calif. River While Hiking with Friends
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Missouri Doctor Who Vanished Before ER Shift Found Dead in Arkansas, Brother Says
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
2 Dead and 12 Injured as Car Collides with Van on Wisconsin Highway
Scenic winter morning aerial photo of Newburgh, NY from the Hudson River looking west
New Jersey Man Dead, Another in 'Critical Condition' After 2 Jet Skis Collide on Hudson River
Kunal Nayyar NYC apt for sale
'Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar's N.Y.C. Penthouse Hits Market for $3 Million — See Inside
Andrew Benavente, Andrew Jr. (âAJâ) Benavente, and Madelyn Benavente killed in car cras
'Best' Father and 'Precious' 2 Kids Die in Crash on the Way to Pick Up N.J. Mom for Date Night
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Mo. Doctor Vanished Before ER Shift, Told Fiancée He’d See Her 'Later' on Morning He Disappeared
Ronnie Peale Jr.
Man, 35, Falls Overboard Ship on His 'First Cruise,' Fiancée Says amid Search for Missing Passenger
People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed yesterday on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa
Iowa Woman, 52, Rescued from Partially Collapsed Apartment Building Hours Before Demolition
Diamond Silver Crown for Miss Pageant Beauty Contest
Husband Slams Down Crown of Brazil Beauty Pageant Winner After Wife Places Second
Saltwater Crocodile, Crocodylus porosus, Queensland, Australia
Snorkeler Fights Off Crocodile After it Clamps Jaws On His Head: ‘I Thought It Was a Shark’
15-Year-Old Boy Drowns, 5 Others Rescued at Sandy Hook Beach in N.J.
15-Year-Old Boy Drowns, 5 Others Rescued at New Jersey Beach Over Memorial Day Weekend
part of water of Grand Canal appeared to have turned bright green as the Rialto Bridge is seen in Venice
Venice’s Grand Canal Mysteriously Turns Fluorescent Green — See Photos
Marlee Jo and Dana Kate
Arkansas Pastor’s 2 Daughters Die After Train Crashes Into Family’s Truck: 'We Are Devastated'