Fergie Shares Rare Photos of Her and Josh Duhamel's 'Outgoing' Son Axl on His 10th Birthday

Josh Duhamel and Fergie's little guy is growing up.

The “Life Goes On” singer, 48, celebrated son Axl on his 10th birthday by sharing a mix of rare photos of him on Instagram, including both serious and silly shots of her son.

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast. Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack 🎂🎂," she wrote.

The Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! actor, 50, had Axl in tow earlier this year when he participated in the second annual charity flag football tournament hosted by RX3.

"Does my son play sports? He's starting to get into it finally. I didn't think he was ever going to get into it, but he really loves basketball now," Duhamel exclusively told PEOPLE.

"He likes to throw the football around with me a little bit. I try not to be overbearing with him in sports, but I try to let him find it rather than me push it on him," he continued.

Duhamel is hoping that Axl will get some great life lessons from exploring different sports, noting, "I just think sports are good for kids."

"Look, he's not going to be a pro athlete, but it's good for him to learn how to win, how to lose, how to be a teammate, how to work towards something. I think that sports are [full of] a lot of great lessons."

Josh Duhamel with his son, Axl Duhamel. Josh Duhamel Instagram

Fergie and Duhamel began dating in 2004 before getting engaged in 2007. They were married in 2009 and announced their split in a joint statement in September 2017. The two finalized their divorce in 2019.

Since then, Duhamel has remarried, tying the knot with Audra Mari, 29, last year. At the time, a source close to Mari told PEOPLE that the former Miss World America would "love to have kids with Josh" and was "getting to know" Axl.

"Josh spends a lot of time with his son," said the source, adding that he is "very protective of Axl" and it "took a while before Audra met him."