FedEx Driver Kills Snake While Delivering Package: 'Hope You Didn’t Have a Pet Rattlesnake'

A homeowner in Nebraska is praising a FedEx driver for his quick thinking after finding a large rattlesnake near her residence earlier this month.

Matt Govier was delivering a package in Sumner when he spotted the snake in a corner near the front steps of the home, according to ABC affiliate NTV.

Homeowner Christie Jones said her 12-year-old daughter Kyler had walked out of the front door just 20 minutes before the prairie rattlesnake was seen lurking in the same area.

“Anyone who really knows me knows how incredibly fearful I am of any kind of snake,” Jones wrote in an Aug. 11 Facebook post about the incident.

Ring camera footage from the home, shared with NTV, showed the snake balling up in a corner about two minutes before Govier arrived.

The snake can be heard rattling its tail in the clip before the delivery man looked to his right and spotted the animal. Then, he took matters into his own hands.

Govier briefly left the snake to grab a shovel and a rake from the garage, per the outlet. The FedEx driver came back and killed the snake, and even cleaned up the mess. He then left a special text for the homeowner about the wild ordeal.

“I hope you didn’t have a pet rattlesnake at your front door because I killed him,” Govier said in the text, according to Jones’ Facebook post.

“Sorry about the blood,” he added in a second message.

Jones is grateful for Govier’s actions. She thanked Govier in the text message exchange that day and has suggested that he deserves to be named FedEx’s employee of the year.

“Thank you, Matt, very much!” Jones told NTV. “We’re very thankful that you took care of business here."

Prairie rattlesnakes can grow to be up to five feet long, and can be found from Canada to Mexico, according to the National Park Service.