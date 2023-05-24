’FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki Proposes to Girlfriend Renee Monaco During Getaway to Morocco — See the Ring

The actor got down on one knee in the desert in Morocco while the pair were on a camel ride

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 05:50 AM
Zeeko Zaki from FBI proposes to his girlfriend Renee Monaco
Zeeko Zaki proposed to girlfriend Renee Monaco in the Moroccan desert. Photo:

Zeeko Zaki Instagram

Zeeko Zaki is ready to wed! 

On Tuesday, the FBI star, 33, revealed that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Renee Monaco. 

“Habibi it’s all for you now…” the Egyptian-American actor wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot and video clip of the moment he got down on one knee. “Habibi” is an Arabic word that means “my love.” 

Zaki proposed in the Agafay Desert in Morocco while the couple was on a camel ride. The cute clip of the proposal began with Monaco appearing to pose for a picture next to a camel. Zaki then joined her and asked someone off-camera, “You can do a video?” He then led Monaco to the side and kissed his now-fiancée, quickly getting down on one knee. 

A shocked Monaco gasped and put her hands over her mouth, before nodding yes and kissing Zaki. “I’m crying,” she said. “I can’t breathe.” Admiring the ring as her fiancée placed it on her finger, she continued, “It’s so pretty, it’s so big.”


Monaco also shared the happy news on her own Instagram. As well as posting the same picture as Zaki, Monaco shared the same video of the proposal too — but with an added clip of Zaki teasing her with her engagement ring behind her back as the two rode camels.

The ring, a sparkling circle-cut diamond on a simple gold band, was held in a tan box.

Monaco, who wore a green maxi dress for the moment, shared a snapshot of the proposal from a different angle with her hands over her mouth in shock. 

Zeeko Zaki from FBI proposes to his girlfriend Renee Monaco
Zeeko Zaki's engagement ring for girlfriend Renee Monaco.

Zeeko Zaki Instagram


Zaki’s former FBI costars were quick to comment on the couple’s happy news, with Kellan Lutz writing, “You stud you! So happy for you guys!” YaYa Gosselin added, “Congrats Zeeko!”

NCIS star Katrina Law also shared her excitement for the pair, writing, “Congratulations!!!!”

Opening up about their engagement to Entertainment Tonight, Zaki shared that he and Monaco had an inside joke of saying, “Is this the moment?” anytime they were somewhere romantic. So when it came to his initial words after his proposal, Zaki revealed that the first thing he remembers saying is, “This is the moment.”


"I don't think she had any idea that it was gonna happen there, but I was not gonna waste a camel ride into the desert, so it was definitely the moment, and it was a dream come true," he told the outlet. 

Adding that the moment was “so magical,” he continued, “It was unbelievable.” 

Zaki and Monaco have been dating since 2021. 

Zeeko Zaki from FBI proposes to his girlfriend Renee Monaco
Zeeko Zaki's proposal to girlfriend Renee Monaco.

Zeeko Zaki Instagram

In February, Zaki paid tribute to Monaco on Instagram with a sweet post for Valentine’s Day. 

“Miss Renée you have brought me closer to my family, my work, and too myself,” he wrote alongside a series of snapshots of Monaco in the water in a yellow V-neck dress.

“You helped me carve out a safe space in this crazy little world and I couldn’t wake up more excited to share it with you every single day… Thank you baby! Happy Valentine’s Day 😘✌️.”

