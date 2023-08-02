Law enforcement in Oregon is on the lockout for more victims of an alleged violent sex offender, after one of his reported survivors claimed she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell.

Following the Washington woman’s reported escape from an alleged makeshift cell hidden in the garage of the man’s Klamath Falls, Oregon property, the FBI is now searching for additional victims after the accused, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi, was taken into federal custody for alleged interstate kidnapping. That charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

“This woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark of the FBI Portland Field Office.

According to the FBI, on July 15, Zuberi reportedly traveled 450 miles from his home in Oregon to Seattle, where police claim he approached a prostitute while posing as an undercover police officer. The victim alleges in a statement provided to investigators that Zuberi pointed a Taser at her and placed her in handcuffs and leg irons before forcing her into the back seat of his car. He then transported the woman, according to her, back to his home in Oregon, a trip of about seven-and-a-half hours, allegedly sexually assaulting her throughout the return journey.

The makeshift cinderblock cell where the alleged victim was placed by her kidnapper. FBI of Portland

Upon arriving at his home in Klamath Falls, Zuberi allegedly placed the woman inside the cell in his garage. While Zuberi was reportedly away from the house, the woman was eventually able to break out of the alleged cell by repeatedly banging on its metal door. She reportedly fled the property and flagged down a passing driver who called 911.

Zuberi reportedly fled the area but was later detained in Reno, Nevada, more than four hours from Klamath Falls.

The woman allegedly broke down the door with her own hands in order to escape. FBI of Portland

“We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities. Through quick law enforcement action, we were able to get Zuberi in custody the next day. While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to additional violent sexual assaults in at least four states, and there could be more,” Agent Shark said.

Investigators for the FBI have extended their search for potential victims to multiple states beyond Washington. Zuberi reportedly has resided in 10 states in as many years, including California, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Alabama.

The FBI announced they have reason to believe that the alleged assault in the Pacific NorthWest was not an isolated incident and that there could be more victims of Zuberi to come forward with sexual assault allegations.