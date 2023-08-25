Ex-FBI Contractor Accused of 'Begging' Boy, 12, for Sexually Abusive Content: Affidavit

A former FBI contractor from Arlington, Virginia, is facing child sexual exploitation and child pornography charges after a months-long investigation discovered he was allegedly grooming minors through social media.

Brett Janes, 26, allegedly used social media platforms such as Snapchat and Discord to contact and groom numerous minor boys between January and May of this year, according to an indictment handed down on Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, which was reviewed by PEOPLE, Janes, who went by the username Revision#3409 on the social media platform Discord, allegedly manipulated the minors into stripping for him on camera and engaging in sexually explicit conversations.

With one 13-year-old, Janes allegedly threatened suicide and manipulated him into unblocking him on social media after the child had repeatedly blocked him, according to transcripts of their chat published in the affidavit.

The child's father reported Revision#3409 to the Galloway Township Police Department in Galloway, N.J. on February 20, which is when the investigation began.

Janes continued to allegedly manipulate other minors on Discord and Snapchat, the affidavit claims. On at least one occasion, Janes asked one minor if he’d consume alcohol; on another occasion, he tried to convince a minor to engage in BDSM, a concept the minor did not fully understand, the affidavit claims.

Janes also allegedly asked minors for photos of their private parts, even when the minors expressed discomfort, according to the affidavit.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Janes allegedly used the Telegram app to buy “hundreds” of items of child sexual abuse content, including videos and photographs.

He also allegedly coerced a 12-year-old boy to comply to his demands through “flattery and repeated begging,” forcing him to send him child sexual abuse material (CSAM) via Discord, the statement claims.

Janes faces two counts of sexual exploitation of children and production of CSAM; one count of attempted coercion and enticement; and one count of receipt of child pornography, according to the DOJ.

It's not immediately clear if he has entered pleas to the charges or retained an attorney.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.