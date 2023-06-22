With so many new beauty products hitting shelves each week, it's nearly impossible to keep up. That's where we come in. We've been sifting through dozens of new drops from all the hottest brands and test driving the ones we're most excited about to determine what's worth the hype.

Here, check out the skin, makeup and nail products that we're adding to our summer routines and beyond.



Andrea Lavinthal

Lawless Beauty Make Me Blush Velvet Blush

Andrea Lavinthal, Editorial Director, Style and Beauty: I was lucky enough to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras concert at MetLife Stadium and for the truly momentous occasion I got decked out in hot pink jeans (a nod to Lover), pink crystals around my eyes (a Bejeweled reference) and the brightest pink blush I could find (because nothing is more Fearless than stepping out of the beauty box).

The hue — “Juicy Watermelon” — is part of Lawless Beauty’s limited-edition Watermelon Collection. The slightly shimmery powder looks practically neon in the palette, but it’s actually pretty sheer when you apply it. You can stop at a subtle pop of color, or layer it on for a look that says “I’m in my bold blush era.”

Buy It! Lawless Beauty Made Me Blush, $29; sephora.com

Milk Makeup Brow Lamination Gel

Michelle Lee, Editorial Assistant: As someone with strong brows, I need a product that can set them in place without any flaking. This clear brow gel has a dual-sided wand with longer bristles on one end to coat and lift the hairs and shorter bristles on the other for creating that laminated-looking definition. I found it easy to manipulate my arches into my preferred feathery shape and the results lasted for hours. It's also really versatile — you can wear it alone or over any brow product.



Buy It! Milk Makeup Kush Brow Lamination Gel, $24; sephora.com



Victoria Beckham Contour Stylus

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: As a new mom and a beauty minimalist, I'm always hesitant to add another product to my routine. But this contour stick is the rare exception. The super-slim shape makes it so easy to subtly sculpt any area and the creamy formula blends like a dream (I used my fingers and the results were perfect). It made me feel put-together in seconds which is hard to do these days.



Buy It! Victoria Beckham Contour Stylus, $38; violetgrey.com



Dashing Diva Press-On Manicure

Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director: I have been blessed with naturally long, super-healthy nails. As a result, despite my career as a head-to-toe product tester, I am always reluctant to attempt any manicure that involves adhering something other than traditional polish to my nail bed.

But when Hailey Bieber made the "glazed donut" look the most talked-about manicure around, I looked down at my hands (one of my nails had just broken, throwing my equilibrium completely off), and knew it was time for a change. Fast forward a few months, and I have been living in Dashing Diva's Glazed Donut Press-On Manicure sets. The brand has a vast assortment of shades, from Blueberry (yum) to Vanilla (which is what I wear). I typically file my nails into a coffin shape, so the fact that the brand makes these in that style was a major plus. Most important: they're easy to remove (there's no trace of residue) so my nails have haven't suffered in the least for beauty. I call that the icing on the cake (donut).

Buy It! Dashing Diva Magic Press Glazed Donut Press-On Manicure, $12; dashingdiva.com



Augustinus Bader Eye Patches

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: If the name Augustinus Bader sounds familiar to you, that's because of the cult-like fervor it has inspired in legions of celebrity fans, particularly for its (pricey but apparently life-changing) Rich Cream, beloved by everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Kim Kardashian. You can expect to see these just-launched, luxe-looking golden patches on some of the most A-list under-eyes this red carpet season.

I'm not going anywhere special, but I am tired of seeing my super dark, dehydrated under-eye circles on Zoom. So I was excited to pop these on for 20 minutes to witness the miracle of the brand's proprietary TCF complex for myself. My kids liked the sparkles; I liked the cooling effect and the fact that they weren't super-slimy. And when I peeled them off, everything seemed noticeably plumper and more moisturized to me.

Buy It! Augustinus Bader eye patches, $22; augustinusbader.com

Jo Baker Face Gems

Hedy Phillips, Style Editor: I was already a fan of Jo Baker's Bakeup Beauty gems — especially because they stick even when I sweat like the absolute mess of a person that I am.

So her new Cry Baby line is perfect for me, a Harry Style stan who wants to cry tears of joy, passion, elation, overwhelm and every other adjective that fits the bill at his shows — or just look like I'm doing it in a glam way.

I took these for a test run at a summer dinner to give my playful outfit an edgy twist, and I can't wait to wear these again for a night out, for a concert, to pick up the mail or for literally anything else.

Buy It! Cry Baby Placard by Jo Baker, $10; bakeupbeauty.com



Odacité Mineral Drops

Vanessa Powell, Contributing Fashion Editor: I religiously wear SPF on my face but hate when there’s an unnatural cast that feels sticky, greasy or cakey with makeup. I was expecting to use these mineral drops as a base layer under my foundation but quickly realized I didn’t need to.

These drops from Odacité give the perfect "no makeup makeup" look that evened out my complexion, covering dark spots for a hydrated, glowy finish. It’s lightweight and doesn’t feel cakey, but most importantly—it’s full of nourishing ingredients with SPF 50 coverage. I’ll wear it under and over makeup when I go full glam, but on the daily, it’s one and done with this baby.

Buy It! Odacité SPF 50 sheer mineral drops sunscreen, $47.98; amazon.com