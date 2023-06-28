Father and Son 'Titan' Victims Remembered at Memorial as 'Best Friends' Who Took 'Final Journey Together'

Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were remembered as “two best friends” who shared a special, adventurous bond.

At a virtual memorial service on Tuesday for the father and son — who were among the five passengers aboard the Titan submersible when it imploded — family members spoke of Shahzada and Suleman’s loving relationship and their passion for exploration and entrepreneurship.

"These two best friends, because that's what they were, embarked upon this last voyage, their final journey together," Christine Dawood, Shahzada’s wife and Suleman's mother, said, according to Sky News.

In her remarks, which were broadcast on YouTube via the family’s Dawood Foundation, Christine thanked those for supporting the family after the tragedy.

"These past few days have been incredibly challenging for us as a family,” she said. “Emotions from excitement to shock to hope and finally despair and grief.”

In an interview with the BBC on Sunday, Christine said she had previously planned to view the wreck of the Titanic with her husband, but the trip was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Then I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up, because he really wanted to go," she said. "I was really happy for them because both of them, they really wanted to do that for a very long time.”

The mother also told the outlet that Suleman had even brought a Rubik’s cube on the vessel.

"He said, 'I'm going to solve the Rubik's Cube 3,700 metres below sea at the Titanic.' " added Christine about her son, who could solve the puzzle in 12 seconds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the virtual service, Christine said the bond between father and son had been in place since Suleman’s birth.

“I just knew these two belonged together,” she recalled of the moment Shahzada first saw his newborn. “His expression was like finding a long-lost companion for adventures to come."

Hussain Dawood, Shahzada’s father and Suleman’s grandfather, said the men were “terribly excited about going to see the Titanic," and that their expedition was just one of many the duo hoped to accomplish.

"It's amazing that Shahzada not only exhibited a spirit of entrepreneurship but a high spirit of exploration,” Hussain said at the memorial, according to the Associated Press, adding that they were trying to convince family members to go to Antarctica with them this winter.

He added, “I’m actually convinced they have enriched our lives beyond measure. We will take forward their legacy.”