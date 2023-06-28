Human Interest Father and Son 'Titan' Victims Remembered at Memorial as 'Best Friends' Who Took 'Final Journey Together' "These past few days have been incredibly challenging for us as a family," Christine Dawood said of husband Shahzada and son Suleman By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 02:09PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: DAWOOD HERCULES CORPORATION/AFP via Getty Images Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were remembered as “two best friends” who shared a special, adventurous bond. At a virtual memorial service on Tuesday for the father and son — who were among the five passengers aboard the Titan submersible when it imploded — family members spoke of Shahzada and Suleman’s loving relationship and their passion for exploration and entrepreneurship. "These two best friends, because that's what they were, embarked upon this last voyage, their final journey together," Christine Dawood, Shahzada’s wife and Suleman's mother, said, according to Sky News. In her remarks, which were broadcast on YouTube via the family’s Dawood Foundation, Christine thanked those for supporting the family after the tragedy. "These past few days have been incredibly challenging for us as a family,” she said. “Emotions from excitement to shock to hope and finally despair and grief.” Mom of 19-Year-Old ‘Titan’ Victim Says She Gave Him Her Seat on Sub: ‘He Really Wanted to Go’ In an interview with the BBC on Sunday, Christine said she had previously planned to view the wreck of the Titanic with her husband, but the trip was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Then I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up, because he really wanted to go," she said. "I was really happy for them because both of them, they really wanted to do that for a very long time.” Wife and Mom of ‘Titan’ Victims 'Lost Hope' After 96 Hours, Told Family She Was 'Preparing for the Worst' The mother also told the outlet that Suleman had even brought a Rubik’s cube on the vessel. "He said, 'I'm going to solve the Rubik's Cube 3,700 metres below sea at the Titanic.' " added Christine about her son, who could solve the puzzle in 12 seconds. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. During the virtual service, Christine said the bond between father and son had been in place since Suleman’s birth. “I just knew these two belonged together,” she recalled of the moment Shahzada first saw his newborn. “His expression was like finding a long-lost companion for adventures to come." Hussain Dawood, Shahzada’s father and Suleman’s grandfather, said the men were “terribly excited about going to see the Titanic," and that their expedition was just one of many the duo hoped to accomplish. "It's amazing that Shahzada not only exhibited a spirit of entrepreneurship but a high spirit of exploration,” Hussain said at the memorial, according to the Associated Press, adding that they were trying to convince family members to go to Antarctica with them this winter. He added, “I’m actually convinced they have enriched our lives beyond measure. We will take forward their legacy.”