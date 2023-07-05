Father of Robert De Niro’s Teenage Grandson Leandro Remembers His Son in Emotional Post

"Our families and friends will grieve but never forget him," Carlos Rodriguez, father of Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, wrote on Instagram

By
Published on July 5, 2023 04:08PM EDT
Leandro De Niro
Leandro De Niro with mom and dad. Photo:

Drena De Niro Instagram

Carlos Rodriguez, the father of Robert De Niro’s late grandson Leandro "Leo" De Niro-Rodriguez, is remembering his son after his tragic death.

“Our families and friends will grieve but never forget him,” Carlos wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Leo was a passionate young man, he loved his family and friends, he was loved his life and was curious about the world,” noting his son “was a prolific and talented high level programmer who wanted to find a purposeful use with his talents beyond the social media calamity he didn’t care for.”

Carlos – a graffiti artist, painter and sculptor also known as Carlos Mare – said his 19-year-old son “loved art and artists,” “explored many countries” and “was also a young man with his own story and journey unknown to us and his friends, for it is at this age and time where a young heart seeks its place. 👼”

Leandro De Niro
Leandro De Niro walking with father Carlos Rodriguez.

Carlos Mare Instagram

He continued: “@drenadeniro and I are thankful for all who are supporting family friends and strangers families that have also lost a soul too soon. 👼🦁.”

Leandro was the son of actress and eldest of Robert De Niro's seven children Drena De Niro, who confirmed his death on Sunday.

In a recent statement to PEOPLE, Robert, 79, said, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo."

"We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," the Oscar winner said.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Drena shared news of the death of her only child, an actor whose credits include appearances in 2018's A Star Is Born and drama Cabaret Maxime alongside mother Drena.

“My beautiful sweet angel,” the actress wrote in the post. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life."

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

“I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare,” the City by the Sea actress, who did not share further details of Leandro's death, finished the heartbreaking tribute. “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️.”

A spokesperson for the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told PEOPLE in a Monday statement that "an 18-year-old male was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene" after police received a 911 at around 2:23 p.m. on Sunday.

