A father of four was killed after falling into a manhole while carrying out a plumbing job at a local high school in Rome, Georgia.

Robert Hall, 34, had been going down a ladder while working as a plumbing contractor at Armuchee High School on Wednesday, when he slipped and fell about 20 feet down into a maintenance hole, Atlanta News First and WSB-TV reported.

Officials told WSB-TV that Hall lost consciousness when he landed at the bottom, and rescue crews were unable to revive him. It took about 45 minutes for the crews to arrive and climb down to the bottom to get him, the outlet reported.

Several of Hall's family members believe that methane gas in the sewer lines also may have contributed to his death, per the news sites.

Hall leaves behind four children and his fiancée, Melina Rich, who he was planning to marry in October.

“They were getting ready for a long and happy future,” John Burtz, who was set to become Hall’s father-in-law, told Atlanta News First. To help pay for funeral expenses, Burtz created a GoFundMe which so far has raised more than $12,000.

Hall’s 8-year-old daughter Leeannahh remembered her father as “the best” person there was. “He came home every day with a smile on his face,” she told WSB-TV.

“It hurts so bad to know he’s not with us anymore,” Hall’s sister, Kari Hall, also told the outlet. “He loved his family. He loved his fiancée. He loved with every bit of his soul.”

However, Kari and other members of Hall's family told WSB-TV that they still have questions about how the incident could have happened and why rescue crews couldn’t get to him sooner.

Dr. Glenn White, superintendent of Floyd County Schools, issued a statement to Atlanta News First on the tragedy writing, “We have extended our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.”

“This accident has impacted our school system family and stakeholders in many ways, and we are actively sending support to those directly affected by this.” White added. “We also understand this is a difficult time for the company who lost this employee, and we would like to extend our thoughts to them and anyone else who knew and loved this individual.”