Father Accused of Murdering Driver Who Allegedly Struck, Killed His Son Moments Before

Chad Woods, 41, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Published on August 16, 2023 11:57AM EDT
Person County Court House North Carolina
Photo:

personcountync.gov

A North Carolina father is accused of fatally shooting a truck driver on Monday, moments after the driver allegedly ran over the suspect's 17-year-old son, killing the teen, according to multiple news outlets.

Chad Woods, 41, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with the death of Jeffery McKay, 39, NBC News, ABC 11, and CBS 17 report, citing the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

Woods and his 17-year-old son were walking along Dink Ashley Road in Timberlake after their car ran out of gas, investigators said, per the news outlets. That’s when a North Carolina Department of Corrections truck driven by McKay struck the boy.

McKay called 911 at about 6:30 a.m. to report the crash, but the boy was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene by medical workers, the news outlets report.

According to the news outlets, investigators allege Woods then pulled out a gun and fatally shot McKay, before tossing the gun in a local pond and fleeing the scene in McKay’s truck. Woods reportedly ended up at his Timberlake home, where he was arrested by authorities.

"He was just out of it, going off and stuff,” Woods' father, Lawrence Clayborn, told ABC 11. “He was going, 'He just killed my son. He killed my son.'”

It’s unclear if Woods has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

PEOPLE reached out to the Person County Sheriff’s Office for comment on Wednesday but did not immediately hear back.

