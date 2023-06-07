Father, 36, and Son, 18, Shot and Killed Walking Out of Boy's High School Graduation in Virginia

An 18-year-old and his father were shot and killed while walking out of his high school graduation in Virginia’s state capital on Tuesday, and police say the shooter knew the father and son.



The shooting outside the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony in Richmond, Va., also wounded five others. Police have not released a motive for the killing, but on Tuesday night they announced that they have a 19-year-old suspect in custody.

The victims have been identified as Shawn Jackson, 18, and his father, Renzo Smith, 36, according to local outlet WTVR.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by VCU police, according to CNN. Police arrested Amari Ty-Jon Pollard in connection with the shooting and charged him with second-degree murder, according to WWBT. Richmond City Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE show the teen is being held without bond.

“People should have felt safe at a graduation,” Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s just incredibly tragic that someone decided to bring a gun to this incident and rain terror on our community.”

Shooting in Richmond, Virginia. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The shooting happened outside Richmond’s city-owned Altria Theatre, which is located on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. The ceremony had been taking place inside the theater. Moments after it ended, graduates and their families were walking outside the theater to take pictures when the shooting began.

Johnathan Young, a school board member, told WWBT he heard 20 shots ring out “in rapid succession.”

Edwards said as people heard the shots, the crowd erupted into “chaos.” “We had hundreds of people in Monroe Park, so people scattered,” the police chief said, according to the AP. “It was very chaotic at the scene.”

The AP reported at least 12 people were treated for stampede-related injuries after bystanders attempted to flee. Edwards told WTVR a 9 year old was hit by a car, but is expected to recover.

The police chief told reporters a 31-year-old remains hospitalized with life threatening gunshot wounds, while four others — a 14-year-old male, a 32-year-old male, a 55-year-old male, and a 58-year-old male — were being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to WTVR.

The shooting left the community rattled and upset. "Children were involved here... this is their graduation day," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. "The question that comes to my mind right now is, is nothing sacred any longer? Is nothing sacred any longer?"



Jeremy Evans told WWBT he was at the graduation with his daughter, who was singing at the ceremony.



“I look at this scenario like we’re supposed to be happy about people graduating,” Evans said. “We’re supposed to be supporting one another, holding one another, loving one another, and then a shooting happens. Come on now. I just think it’s bad. We have to do better.”