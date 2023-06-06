Fat Joe Shares Sweet Moment with Son Joey in Rare Photo: 'Unconditional Love'

The rapper has four kids in total, including oldest son Joey, 32

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 6, 2023 01:02 PM
Fat Joe and son
Photo:

Fat Joe/instagram

Fat Joe is giving a peek into his home life.

Over the weekend, the rapper shared a sweet Instagram photo of himself and his oldest son Joey, 32, who lives with autism. In the photo, Fat Joe rests his chin on his son's head while Joey, who is sitting in a wheelchair, places his hand on his dad's stomach.

"Unconditional Love - Lil Joe," the dad of four captioned the image.

In November, Fat Joe appeared on The View to promote his memoir The Book of Jose. Host Ana Navarro — who shared a hug with the rapper as he walked out, noted that they've known each other for a while — celebrated that Fat Joe has the "most beautiful family."

"You live for them," she said, listing Joe's wife Lorena, daughter Azariah, 16 — "who has you wrapped around her little finger," Navarro joked — and sons Ryan, 26, and Joey.

Speaking about son Joey, the rapper talked about including his son's story in his memoir.

"My whole book is a book of transparency," he shared. "It's about failures, it's about triumphs. It's about going through dark times and knowing you can smile at the end."

Fat Joe Opens Up About How Autistic Son Joey 'Inspires Him': 'He's Such a Blessing in Our Life'
Fat Joe/instagram

Explaining that he's "so proud" of Joey, he celebrated him as the "Don of the family."

"He inspires me. He's such a blessing in our life, he's almost like an angel," said the rapper. "It's the gift that keeps giving, little Joey, and I'm so proud of him."

Fat Joe, who raised Joey as a single father from the age of 19 with the help of his parents until the time of his marriage, reflected on his fatherhood journey while celebrating Joey's birthday last December.

"How do you tell someone who's given you so much joy in life thank you???. How do you tell your best friend and most loyal one thank you??. I am so proud of Joey he's my heart & soul," the "All The Way Up" rapper shared.

"I love you Joey, we all love you Joey, thank you for being my Biggest blessing in life! 🙏🏽💙Happy Birthday Joey, God bless you," he wrote.

