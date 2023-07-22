All the Fast Food Apps That Help You Score Freebies

The tastiest meal is a free one.

Food freebies and drink discounts aren't limited to National Donut Day or National Coffee Day. Some restaurant chain apps give users meal discounts just for downloading them and others notify customers of random deals.

Here’s a roundup of the fast food apps that reward you just for ordering:

Auntie Anne’s

Your first order through the soft pretzel spot’s app guarantees a free pretzel with a purchase of $1 or more. Plus, every $1 spent on the app garners 10 points and once you reach 250 points, you can score a free pretzel.

Baskin-Robbins

Upon downloading the ice cream chain’s app, you get a free scoop of ice cream.

Burger King

For Whopper lovers, the Royal Perks app will turn each dollar spent into crowns that can be redeemed for freebies.

Chick-fil-A

Just placing orders through the fried chicken chain’s app will earn you points that can be used for items from shakes to sandwiches and everything in between.

Chipotle has a deal for free chips and guac on its app. Beth Galton/Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle

Score free chips and guac with your first purchase through the Chipotle app — but the rewards don’t stop there. Every dollar you spend online earns you 10 points that can be used for free food and merch.

Dairy Queen

Don’t let anything stand in your way of a Blizzard! You can collect points with each in-app purchase that can go towards future discounts. Plus, there are weekly deals shared on DQ’s app.

Dunkin’

Just like previously mentioned apps, every dollar spent on the Dunkin’ app rewards you with 10 points. Spending as little as $15 already gets you three Munchkin doughnuts or six hash brown bites and the freebies just get bigger as your points grow.

Jamba Juice

Downloading the smoothie spot’s app earns you a half-priced smoothie at your next visit. Plus, future purchases earn you points that can add up to rewards.

Jimmy John’s

Grab a free sandwich with your first in-app order and collect points (that lead to free sides and sammies) from future purchases.

Krispy Kreme

The bakery chain has frequent discounts, but downloading the app guarantees you a free doughnut. Plus, as with the other restaurants, each purchase made on the app earns you points for more free treats.

McDonald's offers a deal for free fries on its app. Joe Raedle/Getty

McDonald’s

In addition to app-exclusive deals, just ordering the fast food maverick’s app gets you a free order of large fries.

Panera Bread

You know the drill. Each purchase through the Panera app earns you future rewards. But rewards members also get a free baked good or bagel by downloading the app.

Pizza Hut

Late-night pizza orders are a lot tastier with rewards. Every dollar spent on slices earns two points towards free items. For example, items like breadsticks or a large pie cost 75 or 300 points respectively.

Starbucks

Whether Frappuccinos or Americanos are your thing, everyone likes freebies. Rewards members can sip on cold drinks for 25% off on Wednesday afternoons all summer. Purchases through the coffee chain’s app earn the user stars that become free drink modifications or items.

Taco Bell

Every purchase turns to points and every 250 points you earn unlocks a new reward, from burritos to tacos.

Wendy’s

Every dollar spent on the app earns you 10 points that can eventually be redeemed for free items. A small Frosty costs 150 points and a Baconator needs 700 points so it’s time to get ordering.