TikTok Users Found the Secret to Organizing Tote Bags, and It's on Sale at Amazon for Just $12

The videos and reviews of the best-seller speak for themselves

Published on August 13, 2022 07:00 AM

Ztujo Purse Organizer Insert
Photo: Amazon

Large tote bags are nice to have for work and travel thanks to their spacious interior, but the downfall is they're easy to become cluttered, which makes it hard to find what you're looking for.

If you've never heard of a tote bag insert, listen up because it might make you love your go-to tote even more. The Ztujo Purse Organizer Insert is on sale at Amazon starting at $12 for the medium size that happens to fit perfectly inside the popular Marc Jacobs Tote you've likely seen all over TikTok. Plus, it's the best-seller in the women's handbag organizers category, so clearly shoppers are big fans.

Two TikTok videos with more than 11,000 likes each showcase the tote insert holding way more than you'd expect. Creator @fifiimarie was able to easily organize everyday essentials including a full-size wallet, camera, sunglasses case, lotion, and so much more. Another user, @planninghappiness, used the insert in their tote for work supplies like a planner, wallet, pens, and even a water bottle.

Not only does it make your bag look more appealing and put together, but it makes it way more functional and for $12, you really can't go wrong.

Ztujo Purse Organizer Insert
Amazon

Buy It! Ztujo Purse Organizer Insert in Beige, $11.46–$20.79 (orig. $15.88–$28.88); amazon.com

This tote bag insert is loved by thousands of TikTokers, and happens to be backed by more than 16,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers too. One reviewer claimed it's the "best purchase I've ever made" and added, "I can see everything clearly and I have so many pockets for different things." Another shopper wrote that it changed their life and made travel way easier.

It's available in six sizes to accommodate a variety of bags whether you're looking to add this to a tote or crossbody bag. Check the dimensions before making your purchase to ensure it'll fit in your desired bag. Keep in mind that it should be spot cleaned and not run through a washing machine or dryer to ensure it holds its shape.

This might be an item you never knew you needed, but once you have one, you probably won't be able to imagine life without it. Add the Ztujo Purse Organizer Insert to your Amazon cart while it's on sale.

