This Cropped Puffer Jacket from Amazon Kept Me Super Warm During a Major Winter Storm, and It's on Sale

It’s water-resistant, comes in multiple colors, and is so comfy, my sisters keep stealing it from me

By
Nicol Natale
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 31, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

ZCSIA Women's Winter Long Sleeve Full Zipper Oversized Baggy Puffer Short Down Jacket Coat
Photo: Amazon

After moving to an island in 2020, I never have to worry about being cold (temperatures rarely fall beneath 75 degrees). But this makes traveling back to the east coast during the winter tricky, because not only am I extra freezing, but it's also a pain to lug my heavy winter parka back and forth.

This year while going home for the holidays, I decided to travel with a puffer jacket from Amazon I had been eyeing — the Zscia Baggy Puffer Jacket — and of course, it happened to be the year most parts of the U.S. were hit with a winter storm that featured frigid arctic air. Upon landing, I braced myself to be shivering non-stop as I stepped off of the plane, but to my surprise, this budget-friendly jacket kept me super warm. Plus, it looked so chic with all of the winter outfits I packed. And you can get it on sale right now, too.

ZCSIA Women's Winter Long Sleeve Full Zipper Oversized Baggy Puffer Short Down Jacket Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Zscia Baggy Puffer Jacket in Coffee, $66.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

When it comes to winter fashion, puffer jackets have proven to be a staple in Hollywood. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Lori Harvey have been wearing them recently, and with its oversized silhouette, the Zscia jacket is right on trend. Although it's cropped, the coat is large enough to layer on top of thick sweaters, making it a great choice to style with baggy jeans and sneakers, and leggings and boots.

And for being a cropped jacket, the coat is extremely cozy. The puffy sleeves are cuffed at the bottom, helping to lock in heat. The jacket has a front zipped and a large collar that zips all the way up to protect my neck from the elements. It also features two side pockets, which came in handy when walking through Christmas markets in Philadelphia without gloves.

The polyester fabric is thick and durable, too. I felt totally warm outside while wearing this jacket with a sweater underneath. And the exterior is water resistant — I got stuck in some rain and my clothes stayed nice and dry underneath. Before heading back to Hawai'i, I tossed the coat into the washing machine for the easiest clean ever. It looks brand new for my next cold-weather adventure (hopefully in the very distant future.)

Shoppers also agree that this jacket is comfy and gets the job done. "This jacket will keep you warm. I've never had a jacket that I truly couldn't feel the wind through but this is the one," one five-star reviewer said.

Another person praised the fabric and overall look of the puffer. "The sleeve length is perfect, the material is phenomenal and it's so cute," they said. And a final shopper simply wrote: "I wear this every day now."

Right now, you can get the Zscia Baggy Puffer Jacket on sale in multiple colors, including black, cream, pink, and army green. Check them out below and be sure to add one to your cart while the sale lasts (I will certainly be ordering more colors!)

ZCSIA Women's Winter Long Sleeve Full Zipper Oversized Baggy Puffer Short Down Jacket Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Zscia Baggy Puffer Jacket in Black, $66.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

ZCSIA Women's Winter Long Sleeve Full Zipper Oversized Baggy Puffer Short Down Jacket Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Zscia Baggy Puffer Jacket in Cream, $66.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

ZCSIA Women's Winter Long Sleeve Full Zipper Oversized Baggy Puffer Short Down Jacket Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Zscia Baggy Puffer Jacket in Green, $66.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

ZCSIA Women's Winter Long Sleeve Full Zipper Oversized Baggy Puffer Short Down Jacket Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Zscia Baggy Puffer Jacket in Pink, $60.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

ZCSIA Women's Winter Long Sleeve Full Zipper Oversized Baggy Puffer Short Down Jacket Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Zscia Baggy Puffer Jacket in Khaki, $66.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Nicol Natale is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who's covered celebrity, fashion, beauty, health, and more for over five years, and occasionally reviews and writes about her personal favorite products.

