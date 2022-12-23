Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Slippers with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings 'Every Day,' and They're Up to 57% Off

Even if you dread winter because of the freezing temperatures, at least you know it's the time of year when you can wear soft sweaters and cozy slippers on a daily basis. If you still don't have a pair, we've got you covered with an affordable option that has more than 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

The Zizor Adjustable Slippers are available in four colors that are up to 57 percent off right now. Prices vary by color and size, but all of them are majorly discounted.

With a hook-and-loop closure, you can modify the fit so that they're nice and snug every time you wear them. They're made with a warm fleece lining and four layers of memory foam to offer plenty of support and ample amounts of warmth for your feet. Plus, the sole has anti-slip traction to ensure you won't slide all over hard floors. This means you can even wear them outside to check the mail and let the dogs out.

They typically run small, so the brand reccomends ordering one size up, but keep in mind they'll stretch out a little as you wear them.

Aside from how soft they are, the best part about the slippers is that they're machine washable making them easy to clean and preventing odor. We suggest wiping off the sole before washing them on a cold gentle cycle to help keep the memory foam and fleece looking as good as new.

One shopper who has two pairs agrees that the slippers are "incredibly comfortable" and added that "the first pair lasted two years through daily wear and biweekly washings." Another five-star reviewer loves them so much, they wear them "every day pretty much all day."

We know these $22 slippers aren't exactly the same as higher-end brands, but one person claimed that the quality is "very similar to Uggs." With this in mind and at such a low price, we aren't shocked that the slippers have become increasingly popular this season.

Some colors and sizes are already selling out, so get your hands on one (or two) pairs of these cozy slippers while you can. Shop them in more colors below.

