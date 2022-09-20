I've Tried a Lot of Amazon Dresses, and This Fall-Ready Wrap Dress Is My Favorite Right Now

I love my linen overalls I bought during Prime Day, but I was looking for something a little dressier for family photos. That's when I stumbled upon the Zesica Wrap Polka Dot Dress, which is on sale for just $33 right now.

Although I'm usually hesitant to purchase clothes online, Amazon has provided me with quality pieces at affordable prices, and this time was no different. This dress is exactly what I was looking for and has become a staple in my wardrobe for several occasions, like date nights, family functions, and rehearsal dinners.

Not to mention it's super comfortable and lightweight so it's easy to layer with a denim jacket or cardigan. It also has a tie-waist that pulls the look together and accentuates my curves instead of making me look boxy like some other flowy dresses do.

I chose the brown shade to enhance my closet for fall, and I won't be surprised if I end up buying a few of the other colors that are available in the polka dot print.

If you need a little more convincing, take it from more than 9,400 shoppers who have given the dress a perfect rating and its hundreds of five-star reviews. One person agreed that it "fit like a glove" and said they promptly ordered two more after realizing how comfortable and flattering the dress is. Another reviewer described it as a "10 out of 10" and said it's the "perfect fall transition dress."

The brand suggests hand washing the dress, but frankly, I don't have time for that. I opted to wash mine in a lingerie bag on a gentle cycle in cold water and hung it to dry. It came out looking and feeling just as comfortable as before and I have no complaints.

The official first day of fall is in a few days (depending on when you're reading this), so now's the time to update your wardrobe to prepare for the season ahead, and I can't recommend this polka dot wrap dress enough. Plus, it's on sale right now so you can't go wrong.

Carly Kulzer is an Ecommerce writer for PEOPLE.com who's covered pets, fashion, home, and more for four years, and occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

