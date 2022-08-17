This Chart-Climbing Sweater with 12,700+ Perfect Ratings Is 30% Off at Amazon Right Now

If you can't wait to start wearing cozy fall outfits, you're not alone. Droves of Amazon shoppers keep adding this soft sweater to their carts ahead of the new season.

This week, the Zesica Pullover Sweater has been ranking on Amazon's Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows the most in-demand clothes and accessories on the site in real time. According to the chart, it recently jumped more than 10,800 percent in sales — meaning it's already a customer favorite for fall. The popular staple piece is also currently the best-selling pullover sweater on Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Pullover Sweater, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

The textured knit sweater has a thick turtleneck and wide cuffs. It has an oversized fit that's cute and comfortable. Plus, it comes in 31 colors, including burgundy, mustard yellow, forest green, and other colors that are perfect for autumn. It's also available in colorblock and stripe patterns.

There are so many ways to style the chunky sweater. As the days leading up to the new season get colder, wear it with shorts or a skirt. During fall, you can style it with leggings and sneakers to run errands. For more formal outings, throw it on with jeans or a skirt and tights, as well as your favorite boots and jewelry.

The closet basic, which is available in sizes up to XXL, normally costs $40. But thanks to an on-site coupon (clip it in the product description), it's 30 percent off in most colors.

Amazon

More than 12,700 customers have given the sweater a five-star rating, calling it "comfy and flattering" in reviews. They also appreciate the sweater's "amazing fabric," with one saying, " It's very soft and warm, yet the knit material keeps you from getting too hot." And others call out that it's "held up well" after washing it.

Customers aren't the only fans of the sweater: One shopper wrote, "Everywhere I go, I get compliments on this sweater!"

Get a head start on building your fall wardrobe and pick up the trending Zesica Pullover Sweater at Amazon before the savings disappear.

Amazon

Amazon

