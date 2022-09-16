Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This $24 Flowy Dress to Their Carts This Week

“This is honestly one of the most comfortable dresses I own”

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 11:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

ZESICA Women's Summer Casual Flutter Crew Neck Midi Dress
Photo: Amazon

Finding a staple fall dress can help streamline your closet. To keep up with unpredictable autumn weather, you want one that offers plenty of coverage while also being flowy and lightweight for those warmer days. Well, Amazon shoppers found a dress they'll be wearing over and over again this season, and it's the Zesica Tiered Midi Dress.

There's a reason this popular dress was topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts earlier this week: The incredibly soft midi is made of 100 percent rayon material that shoppers say feels "super comfortable." It's breezy and lightweight to keep you cool during warm fall days, but the material is completely opaque, so you don't have to worry about it being see-through.

Plus, you can get it for up to 54 percent off right now in multiple colors.

ZESICA Women's Summer Casual Flutter Crew Neck Midi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Tiered Midi Dress in Black, $23.83 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

The style is popular among celebrities like Gwyenth Paltrow who has been living in the tiered trend recently, which gives off a flirty, feminine vibe. This option from Amazon has ruffle shoulders that are a playful touch we're loving, too. And the dress is perfect for layering — it can be worn casually with a denim jacket and white sneakers, or styled for fancier occasions with a leather jacket and booties.

With hundreds of five-star ratings, shoppers are calling the Zesica dress a "closet staple" for fall. "This is honestly one of the most comfortable dresses I own," one reviewer said.

"The fabric of this dress is nice. It is lightweight and the rayon gives it a beautiful flow," another person said. "It's very flattering, stretchy, and forgiving," added another shopper, even for those with larger chests.

Right now, you can get the Zesica Tiered Midi Dress on sale in 26 chic colors for fall, including apricot, light pink, and baby blue, for as little as $24. Below, shop more discounted colors while this deal lasts.

ZESICA Women's Summer Casual Flutter Crew Neck Midi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Tiered Midi Dress in Apricot, $28.04 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's Summer Casual Flutter Crew Neck Midi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Tiered Midi Dress in Blue, $29.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's Summer Casual Flutter Crew Neck Midi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Tiered Midi Dress in Dark Pink, $28.89 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's Summer Casual Flutter Crew Neck Midi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Tiered Midi Dress in Sage, $25.49 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's Summer Casual Flutter Crew Neck Midi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Tiered Midi Dress in Purple, $28.04 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.QQ

Related Articles
Zesica leopard print cardigan
Shoppers Are Calling This Now-$33 Lightweight Cardigan a 'Fall Essential'
Anrabess sweater
Amazon's Best-Selling Pullover Is a Cross Between a Casual Crew Neck and a Cozy Sweater — and It's on Sale
Xieerduo Crewneck Top Tout
This Chart-Climbing Crew Neck That Shoppers Call 'Cozy' Is as Little as $25 at Amazon
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap
Amazon Shoppers Are Flocking to This 'Very Comfortable' $38 Midi Dress with Ruffle Sleeves Right Now
Flowy Maxi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding This Flowy Maxi Dress to Their Carts for Fall — and It's on Sale
Amazon Fashion deals
I Shop Deals on the Internet for a Living, and Amazon's Fall Fashion Sale Is the Best Thing on the Site
Zesica dress
Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Comfy' Midi Dress That Comes in 22 Colors — and It's on Sale for Up to 46% Off
merokeety striped high waist t shirt midi dress with pockets
This 'Flattering' Midi Dress with Pockets Is a 'Must-Buy' for Fall, Shoppers Say — and It's Less Than $32
Merokeety Women's Puff Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater with Pockets
Shoppers Are Loving This Cozy Cardigan with Pockets That Just Arrived at Amazon
Jennifer Lopez on Monday, May 6, 2019
Jennifer Lopez Strolled Hand-in-Hand with Ben Affleck in the Fall Dress You Probably Don't Have Yet
Eyelet Sleeveless Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Flattering' $18 Blouse with Eyelet Details
Cable Knit Hooded Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Are Already Loving This Just-Launched Sweater That's the 'Perfect Change of Season Piece'
GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants
Shoppers Say These Work-Ready Pencil Pants 'Feel Like Sweatpants,' and They're on Sale
gweyneth-paltrow-kendall-jenner- emily ratajkowski
Midi Skirts Are Hollywood's Go-To Transition Piece — and You Can Get This Breezy Must-Have Starting at $26
Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie
This Best-Selling Hanes Zip-Up Hoodie Is a 'Closet Staple,' and It's on Sale for as Little as $11 at Amazon
Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Corduroy Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' and on Sale for $28 Right Now