Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This $24 Flowy Dress to Their Carts This Week

Finding a staple fall dress can help streamline your closet. To keep up with unpredictable autumn weather, you want one that offers plenty of coverage while also being flowy and lightweight for those warmer days. Well, Amazon shoppers found a dress they'll be wearing over and over again this season, and it's the Zesica Tiered Midi Dress.

There's a reason this popular dress was topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts earlier this week: The incredibly soft midi is made of 100 percent rayon material that shoppers say feels "super comfortable." It's breezy and lightweight to keep you cool during warm fall days, but the material is completely opaque, so you don't have to worry about it being see-through.

Plus, you can get it for up to 54 percent off right now in multiple colors.

The style is popular among celebrities like Gwyenth Paltrow who has been living in the tiered trend recently, which gives off a flirty, feminine vibe. This option from Amazon has ruffle shoulders that are a playful touch we're loving, too. And the dress is perfect for layering — it can be worn casually with a denim jacket and white sneakers, or styled for fancier occasions with a leather jacket and booties.

With hundreds of five-star ratings, shoppers are calling the Zesica dress a "closet staple" for fall. "This is honestly one of the most comfortable dresses I own," one reviewer said.

"The fabric of this dress is nice. It is lightweight and the rayon gives it a beautiful flow," another person said. "It's very flattering, stretchy, and forgiving," added another shopper, even for those with larger chests.

Right now, you can get the Zesica Tiered Midi Dress on sale in 26 chic colors for fall, including apricot, light pink, and baby blue, for as little as $24. Below, shop more discounted colors while this deal lasts.

