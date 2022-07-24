Shoppers Are Calling This Square Neck Ruffle Maxi the 'Perfect' Summer Dress
Flowy dresses are absolute staples during the summertime, especially with temperatures reaching historic heights. For all of your weddings, rooftop happy hours, and vacations ahead, you'll definitely want to have a breezy maxi dress on hand that you can wear to any event — and Amazon shoppers have found the "perfect" one.
The Zesica Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress is soaring to the top of Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts because of how "cute" and "flattering" it is. Plus, you can score a double discount on it in multiple colors right now.
This popular maxi dress checks all of the boxes for a summertime staple. It's made of 100 percent viscose material that's lightweight and airy. Although the fabric can be considered casual, the dress is elevated with chic ruching on the top, while a flirty ruffle adds some playfulness to the bottom.
As for the thick, adjustable spaghetti straps? You can tie them into adorable bows that dress up this maxi, which falls to about ankle or shin length. The trendy square neck also shows just the right amount of skin while keeping you comfortable.
Pair this dress with white sneakers and a jean jacket for a more casual look, or dress it up with nude heels and a clutch on your next beach vacation. One reviewer said they've received so many compliments when wearing it, adding that "the color is vibrant and the dress fits perfectly." Another person wrote that the dress is "perfect for the summer heat."
Someone else said that it's "flattering" for new moms and for those with bigger chests. "Even with a bigger bust, I didn't wear a bra and you could not tell at all."
The chic maxi dress is going for up to 18 percent off in several colors, like purple and yellow, plus there's a special coupon for an additional 10 percent off, bringing the price to just $33. You can also snag the black, brick red, aqua, and bright blue versions of the dress for only $40 right now with the coupon.
If you're looking to streamline your summer wardrobe, let this chic maxi dress make getting ready so much easier for you. Shop more on-sale colors below.
