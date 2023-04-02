This Dress Is 'Perfect for Spring and Summer,' According to Shoppers — and It Has Double Discounts Right Now

The sun is shining, the days are longer, and everyone is swapping heavy coats and boots for flowy dresses and sandals. Yes, that's spring you're hearing!

If you're in the market for another dress to add to your collection, consider nabbing the Zesica Bohemian Ruffle Dress while it has double discounts at Amazon. The dress is spun from 100 percent rayon, so it's guaranteed to be super soft and comfortable. It's complete with statement ruffle sleeves, a drawstring closure at the top, and a ruched bodice. The dress hits mid-leg, making it a great option to wear in between seasons.

Shoppers can choose from a handful of colorful gingham prints, including teal and red, all of which are available in sizes small through extra-large. The dress is sure to work with a number of outfits, whether you want to simply pair it with a denim jacket, or opt for neutral sandals and a statement necklace. And when it's time to clean the dress, wash it in the machine and then just line dry.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the ruffle dress a five-star rating, with users noting that they get "so many compliments," and one even adding: "I just want to spin in it all the time!" A second reviewer said, "It's really flattering on different body types," while another admitted: "I did not expect this dress to fit me the way it does!"

A third reviewer enthused: "This dress is one of my favorites!" They added, "I wear it all the time. It is so comfortable and flattering and perfect for spring and summer." They finished off by saying, "You can dress it up or down too, which is great. Love it!"

Head to Amazon to get the Zesica Bohemian Ruffle Dress while it's on sale.

Buy It! Zesica Bohemian Ruffle Dress, $38 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

