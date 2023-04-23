This New Maxi Skirt with Pockets Comes in 12 Colors, and It's Already on Sale at Amazon

If your closet is in need of more transitional pieces for in-between weather, we suggest heading to Amazon.

The Zesica Maxi Skirt just dropped at the retailer — and it's already on sale. The pull-on maxi skirt has a comfy elastic waistband and ruching between tiers. It features thin crochet detailing along the first tier and thick, intricate crochet detailing along the second tier, giving it a breezy look. Oh, and it has two functional pockets.

Whether you're headed to a musical festival, a tropical vacation, or a weekend brunch, there are plenty of opportunities to reach for the versatile skirt over the next few months. During spring, wear it with your favorite long-sleeve top, a light jacket, and comfy sneakers or boots. As the weather gets hotter, ditch the outer layer and style it with a short-sleeve T-shirt, sandals, and your favorite jewelry.

The skirt comes in 12 colors, including purple, watermelon, light green, and more hues that are great for spring. You can also take your pick from classic neutrals like white, brown, and black. Normally, the skirt costs $44, but it's currently on sale for $35 thanks to a deal and an on-site coupon that you can clip in the product description.

It's available in sizes small to extra-large, and some shoppers note that it runs a little long on them. If you need help selecting a size, there's a size chart in the image section that lists the waist and length measurements of each size.

While the skirt is brand new, it's already getting five-star ratings from shoppers and a few people who tested the product for free, including some who call it "really cute" as well as "flowy and flattering." One shopper shared, "It feels and looks very delicate and feminine," while another reviewer said that it "drapes beautifully." And another shopper summed it up: "It's very lightweight, feels extremely comfortable, and looks nice."

Ready to refresh your closet? Check out more colors below, then head to Amazon to pick up the Zesica Maxi Skirt before this deal disappears!

