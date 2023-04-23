This New Maxi Skirt with Pockets Comes in 12 Colors, and It's Already on Sale at Amazon

Shoppers say it’s “extremely comfortable”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 23, 2023 10:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Maxi Skirt
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If your closet is in need of more transitional pieces for in-between weather, we suggest heading to Amazon.

The Zesica Maxi Skirt just dropped at the retailer — and it's already on sale. The pull-on maxi skirt has a comfy elastic waistband and ruching between tiers. It features thin crochet detailing along the first tier and thick, intricate crochet detailing along the second tier, giving it a breezy look. Oh, and it has two functional pockets.

Whether you're headed to a musical festival, a tropical vacation, or a weekend brunch, there are plenty of opportunities to reach for the versatile skirt over the next few months. During spring, wear it with your favorite long-sleeve top, a light jacket, and comfy sneakers or boots. As the weather gets hotter, ditch the outer layer and style it with a short-sleeve T-shirt, sandals, and your favorite jewelry.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Maxi Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Maxi Skirt with Pockets in Blue, $35.14 with coupon (orig. $43.79); amazon.com

The skirt comes in 12 colors, including purple, watermelon, light green, and more hues that are great for spring. You can also take your pick from classic neutrals like white, brown, and black. Normally, the skirt costs $44, but it's currently on sale for $35 thanks to a deal and an on-site coupon that you can clip in the product description.

It's available in sizes small to extra-large, and some shoppers note that it runs a little long on them. If you need help selecting a size, there's a size chart in the image section that lists the waist and length measurements of each size.

While the skirt is brand new, it's already getting five-star ratings from shoppers and a few people who tested the product for free, including some who call it "really cute" as well as "flowy and flattering." One shopper shared, "It feels and looks very delicate and feminine," while another reviewer said that it "drapes beautifully." And another shopper summed it up: "It's very lightweight, feels extremely comfortable, and looks nice."

Ready to refresh your closet? Check out more colors below, then head to Amazon to pick up the Zesica Maxi Skirt before this deal disappears!

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Maxi Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Maxi Skirt with Pockets in Purple, $35.14 with coupon (orig. $43.79); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Maxi Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Maxi Skirt with Pockets in Watermelon, $35.14 with coupon (orig. $43.79); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Maxi Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Maxi Skirt with Pockets in Light Green, $35.14 with coupon (orig. $43.79); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Kate Hudson Pink Dress
Kate Hudson's '90s Accessory Is What You'll Want to Wear for Music Festivals, Hiking Trips, and Family BBQs
Yankee Candle Sale Tout
This 'Soothing' Yankee Candle Perfectly Captures the Aroma of a 'Fresh Spring' Day, and It's Just $26 Today
Bedsure Reversible Comforter Amazon Deal
This Pretty Reversible Comforter Set Feels Like Getting 'Cocooned in a Cloud' — and It's Up to 60% Off
Related Articles
Cute/Comfy Spring Clothes Under $50 TOUT
The 12 Best Deals on Cute and Comfortable Spring Fashion at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50
Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Busy Moms Rave About These 'Pretty' and 'Flattering' One-and-Done Spring Dresses — and They're All Under $50
Milumia Women's Casual Blouse Tout
This Breezy Blouse That Shoppers Call 'Cute and Classy' Is on Sale for as Little as $22
Aokosor V Neck T Shirts Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Tout
This New Blouse with a Unique Detail Is Trending on Amazon — and It's $23 Right Now
Amazon Coachella Fashion tout
Amazon Has Tons of Coachella-Ready Fashion You Can Wear All Summer Long
mattress pad tout
This Breathable Mattress Topper with 51,300+ Five-Star Ratings Is 58% Off at Amazon Right Now
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals
The 35 Best Prime Member-Only Deals at Amazon Go Up to 71% Off Right Now
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress While It's on Sale for $12
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on March 08, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer
Feethit Womens Walking Shoes Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say Their Feet 'Never Ache' in These Sneakers — and They're on Sale
brie larson marvel chantelle bra
The Brand Behind Brie Larson's Bra Magic from the Set of 'The Marvels' Is on Sale on Amazon
Jen Garner + Reese white button down TOUT
Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen Broke Out the Classic Shirt That Every Person Should Have in Their Wardrobe
Furniture Roundup: Best Deals TOUT
Amazon Dropped So Many New Furniture Deals This Weekend, and Prices Start at $44
First-Person Review (Week 3) TOUT
These Comfy Socks Are My Go-To Replacements for Worn-Out Pairs, and They're Just $3 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Nightgowns 'Feels More Expensive Than It Is,' and It's on Sale for Just $17 Tout
This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now
Bedsure Reversible Comforter Amazon Deal
This Pretty Reversible Comforter Set Feels Like Getting 'Cocooned in a Cloud' — and It's Up to 60% Off