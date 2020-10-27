This $37 Cardigan From Amazon Is the Accent Piece Your Wardrobe Needs This Winter

We don’t know about you, but our sweater drawers are almost entirely full of black and gray options. While we’re big fans of neutral tones, it’s also fun to switch things up every now and then with a bright-colored or printed accent piece. That’s why we’re loving the Zesica animal print cardigan from Amazon. Available in both leopard- and zebra-inspired patterns, this cardigan is the statement sweater your fall wardrobe needs.
Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have confessed their love for the sweater, with many raving about the soft material and versatile style. It’s made from a viscose, polyester, and nylon blend, with sizes ranging from S to XXL. You can choose from 28 different colors and patterns, including a beige leopard print, white leopard print, and gray zebra stripes.
“This is seriously one of my favorite sweaters,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s warm, extremely comfortable, and made very well. Wish all my clothes were this nice!”
Another customer said: “I expected to like this but I LOVE IT! I really thought it would be a thin, cheaper material, but it’s not. It’s my new favorite cardigan. I want more!”
The best part of this cardigan is that there are so many different ways you can wear it. If you’re lounging around the house or running errands, throw the sweater on over leggings and a tee to instantly elevate your casual look. If you’re meeting up with friends or family, you can wear it with a pair of jeans and boots. And for a night out, pair the cardigan with black skinny jeans and heels, and you’re ready to go. One $37 sweater gives you so many outfit possibilities.
Even under-the-radar Amazon shoppers couldn’t keep to themselves about this sweater. “I never write reviews but once I tried this on for the first time, I was in love. It is an amazing sweater. Super soft and warm. Really great quality. I have been wearing it nonstop,” one wrote.
Trust us on this one: Your winter wardrobe needs a statement piece to pair with the neutrals you already have, and this animal print cardigan will certainly do the trick. Shop the sweater below.
Buy It! Zesica Beige Leopard Print Cardigan, $36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Zesica White Leopard Print Cardigan, $36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Zesica Gray Zebra Striped Cardigan, $36.99; amazon.com
