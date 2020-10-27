This $37 Cardigan From Amazon Is the Accent Piece Your Wardrobe Needs This Winter

The best part of this cardigan is that there are so many different ways you can wear it. If you’re lounging around the house or running errands, throw the sweater on over leggings and a tee to instantly elevate your casual look. If you’re meeting up with friends or family, you can wear it with a pair of jeans and boots. And for a night out, pair the cardigan with black skinny jeans and heels, and you’re ready to go. One $37 sweater gives you so many outfit possibilities.