Shoppers Are Calling This Now-$33 Lightweight Cardigan a 'Fall Essential'

You can find double discounts on multiple colors

By
Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on September 11, 2022 03:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Zesica leopard print cardigan
Photo: Amazon

Fall is the season of layering, so having lightweight sweaters and "shackets" on hand can help streamline your closet and keep you cozy — no matter how unpredictable the weather is. And the Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan is the sweater shoppers can't stop buying this week ahead of fall.

More than 12,600 people have given this lightweight cardigan a perfect five stars, and it's been living at the top of Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week. The best part? You can get it for up to 37 percent off in multiple colors, plus you can save even more with an additional coupon at checkout.

Zesica leopard print cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open- Front Leopard Cardigan in Beige, $28.99 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Oversized cardigans are perfect for tossing over tank tops, long-sleeve blouses, and other shirts throughout fall, and this customer-loved sweater can be worn with practically anything in your closet. With an oversized silhouette, the cardigan is made of a cozy viscose, nylon, and polyester blend that's incredibly soft.

The sweater has cuffed sleeves that can be rolled up when it's too hot, and it has an open-front design, allowing you to show off your cute turtleneck underneath. The oversized pockets are also a bonus, especially if you have a longer work commute and want to keep your hands cozy while you walk.

The bold leopard print pattern makes this cardigan day- or night-ready, but it also comes in a variety of neutral colors, like khaki, beige, and orange. You can also get it in classics like black, white, and dark gray — and so many cute shades are on sale.

Shoppers are calling this popular cardigan a "fall essential" for the season ahead. "I love the way this fits," one person wrote of the "comfy sweater. They added, "It's super soft too."

Someone else said, "It's lightweight but warm enough to wear without wearing a coat for the fall." And a third reviewer loves how versatile the sweater is. "It is well made, soft to touch, and the perfect size for layering. I have gotten many compliments on it," they said.

Right now, you can get multiple versions of the Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan for as little as $33 by clicking the coupon below the original price. As we get a little bit closer to fall, stock up on our favorite colors before the double discount ends.

Zesica leopard print cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan in Black, $34 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Zesica leopard print cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan in Dark Gray, $34 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Zesica leopard print cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan in Khaki, $32.39 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Zesica leopard print cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan in White, $34 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Zesica leopard print cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan in Orange, $34 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Zesica leopard print cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open Front Leopard Cardigan in Green, $34 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

