Shoppers Are Calling This Now-$33 Lightweight Cardigan a 'Fall Essential'

Fall is the season of layering, so having lightweight sweaters and "shackets" on hand can help streamline your closet and keep you cozy — no matter how unpredictable the weather is. And the Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan is the sweater shoppers can't stop buying this week ahead of fall.

More than 12,600 people have given this lightweight cardigan a perfect five stars, and it's been living at the top of Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week. The best part? You can get it for up to 37 percent off in multiple colors, plus you can save even more with an additional coupon at checkout.

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open- Front Leopard Cardigan in Beige, $28.99 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Oversized cardigans are perfect for tossing over tank tops, long-sleeve blouses, and other shirts throughout fall, and this customer-loved sweater can be worn with practically anything in your closet. With an oversized silhouette, the cardigan is made of a cozy viscose, nylon, and polyester blend that's incredibly soft.

The sweater has cuffed sleeves that can be rolled up when it's too hot, and it has an open-front design, allowing you to show off your cute turtleneck underneath. The oversized pockets are also a bonus, especially if you have a longer work commute and want to keep your hands cozy while you walk.

The bold leopard print pattern makes this cardigan day- or night-ready, but it also comes in a variety of neutral colors, like khaki, beige, and orange. You can also get it in classics like black, white, and dark gray — and so many cute shades are on sale.

Shoppers are calling this popular cardigan a "fall essential" for the season ahead. "I love the way this fits," one person wrote of the "comfy sweater. They added, "It's super soft too."

Someone else said, "It's lightweight but warm enough to wear without wearing a coat for the fall." And a third reviewer loves how versatile the sweater is. "It is well made, soft to touch, and the perfect size for layering. I have gotten many compliments on it," they said.

Right now, you can get multiple versions of the Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan for as little as $33 by clicking the coupon below the original price. As we get a little bit closer to fall, stock up on our favorite colors before the double discount ends.

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan in Black, $34 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan in Dark Gray, $34 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan in Khaki, $32.39 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan in White, $34 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open-Front Leopard Cardigan in Orange, $34 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open Front Leopard Cardigan in Green, $34 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.