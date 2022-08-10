Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Comfy' Midi Dress That Comes in 22 Colors — and It's on Sale for Up to 46% Off

If you're looking for an easy outfit to wear as the new season approaches, leave it to Amazon shoppers to find a flowy midi dress that's cute and comfortable.

This week, the Zesica Midi Dress has been climbing Amazon's Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows the most in-demand clothing and accessories in real time. In other words, droves of shoppers are adding it to their carts. And there's no better time to do just that since the trending dress is on sale for up to 46 percent off.

Made of rayon, the dress is soft and breathable and features details including flutter sleeves, a smocked bodice, and a tiered skirt that flows out for a breezy look. Plus, it comes in 22 colors, including classic neutrals like black and beige, as well as bright hues of green, purple, blue, pink, and more.

With a classic silhouette and elevated design details, the dress can be worn for casual occasions or more formal outings. Headed to brunch? Pair it with comfortable sneakers or flat sandals. If you're headed to an office or an outdoor party, dress it up with jewelry and ballet flats. It's also a great transition piece for fall. As the weather gets cooler, you can wear it with a denim jacket and boots.

Normally, the dress, which goes up to size XL, costs $52, but the good news is that every color is marked down right now. Sale pricing depends on the color you opt for, and you can snag it for as little as $28.

More than 600 shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating, calling it "comfy and flattering." Reviewers have shared they "always get compliments" when they wear the dress too, whether to graduation parties, dance recitals, concerts, or work.

They also appreciate that the fabric is lightweight but "not see-through," with one saying, "the material it is made out of feels great!"

There's no word on when the sale ends, so head to Amazon to pick up the Zesica Midi Dress before the savings disappear!

