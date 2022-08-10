Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Comfy' Midi Dress That Comes in 22 Colors — and It's on Sale for Up to 46% Off

They “always get compliments” when they wear it

By Isabel Garcia
Published on August 10, 2022 08:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Zesica dress
Photo: Amazon

If you're looking for an easy outfit to wear as the new season approaches, leave it to Amazon shoppers to find a flowy midi dress that's cute and comfortable.

This week, the Zesica Midi Dress has been climbing Amazon's Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows the most in-demand clothing and accessories in real time. In other words, droves of shoppers are adding it to their carts. And there's no better time to do just that since the trending dress is on sale for up to 46 percent off.

Made of rayon, the dress is soft and breathable and features details including flutter sleeves, a smocked bodice, and a tiered skirt that flows out for a breezy look. Plus, it comes in 22 colors, including classic neutrals like black and beige, as well as bright hues of green, purple, blue, pink, and more.

With a classic silhouette and elevated design details, the dress can be worn for casual occasions or more formal outings. Headed to brunch? Pair it with comfortable sneakers or flat sandals. If you're headed to an office or an outdoor party, dress it up with jewelry and ballet flats. It's also a great transition piece for fall. As the weather gets cooler, you can wear it with a denim jacket and boots.

Normally, the dress, which goes up to size XL, costs $52, but the good news is that every color is marked down right now. Sale pricing depends on the color you opt for, and you can snag it for as little as $28.

Zesica dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Midi Dress in Black, $28.04 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

More than 600 shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating, calling it "comfy and flattering." Reviewers have shared they "always get compliments" when they wear the dress too, whether to graduation parties, dance recitals, concerts, or work.

They also appreciate that the fabric is lightweight but "not see-through," with one saying, "the material it is made out of feels great!"

There's no word on when the sale ends, so head to Amazon to pick up the Zesica Midi Dress before the savings disappear!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Zesica dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Midi Dress in Sage, $29.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Zesica dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Midi Dress in Dusty Blue, $31.44 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Zesica dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Midi Dress in Dark Pink, $33.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Related Articles
Unbranded Women's Sleeveless Loose Plain Dress tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving This Airy Dress with Pockets — and It's on Sale Right Now
Amzf Breezy Dress
Amazon Quietly Dropped a New Section Packed with Breezy Dresses to Beat the Heat — and Prices Start at $20
MEROKEETY Women's Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Newly Released Tiered Dress with Flutter Sleeves — and It's on Sale Right Now
ZESICA Women's Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Maxi Dress Tout
Shoppers Are Calling This Square Neck Ruffle Maxi the 'Perfect' Summer Dress
Alaster T Shirt Dress with Pocket
This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress with Pockets Is Blowing Up at Amazon Right Now — and It's as Little as $20
Chart-Climbing Fashion One-Off
It's Your Last Chance to Save on This 'Flattering' Flowy Dress Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Prime Day
Best Summer Dresses
Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $17 During Amazon Prime Day
KIRUNDO Women’s Summer Dress Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck
Shoppers Say This Airy Babydoll Dress Is 'Very Flattering,' and It's Trending on Amazon Right Now
Romanstii blouse
This 'Flattering' Best-Selling Blouse Is Blowing Up on Amazon, and It's Only $23 Right Now
Amazon's Most-Loved Spring Dresses
These Are Amazon's Most-Loved Dresses This Summer — and They Start at Just $19
Amazon Summer Fashion 2022
Amazon Slashed Prices on 9,000 Dresses, Swimsuits, and Summer-Ready Clothes — Up to 56% Off
DB Moon empire dress
The Breezy Empire Waist Dress with Pockets That Shoppers Keep Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for $35
Belongsci bell sleeve shift dress
Shoppers Love This Best-Selling Mini Dress That Makes Them Feel 'Super Confident' — and It's on Sale
Chuanqi Women's Babydoll Dress
Amazon Shoppers Say This Babydoll Dress Is as 'Cute as a Button,' and It's Up to 59% Off Now
Flowy Blouse Sale
This 'Flattering' Flowy Blouse Can Be Paired with Anything, and It's on Sale Right Now in Multiple Colors
Newchoice Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Say This Chart-Climbing Blouse Gets Them a 'Bunch of Compliments' — and It's on Sale