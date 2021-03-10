Shoppers Get So Many Compliments on This $29 ‘Flowy and Flirty’ Floral Wrap Dress

It's hard to believe that the first day of spring is just a few days away. And that means it's time to swap out your oversized hoodies and cozy joggers for spring dresses that'll bring a pop of color to your wardrobe. If you're not ready to give up your comfort-focused wardrobe, you can't go wrong with the Zesica Floral Wrap Midi Dress. It's basically an upscale robe that shoppers say looks fancy enough to wear to a wedding. And it starts at just $29.
This flowy midi dress is so lightweight and breathable that shoppers are actually obsessed with it. Reviewers say it's relaxed and flowy, "fits like a dream," and is incredibly flattering due to its wrap closure. The overlapping material creates a slimming effect around the stomach area that shoppers can't seem to get over. It also comes with a little clasp that you can sew on in case you prefer a conservative look.
Made with a polyester and cotton blend, the Zesica wrap dress is extremely breathable, making it ideal for warm spring days at the park or beach. It also has a high-low design that shows off a bit of leg and allows for breathability while you walk or lounge.
And we would be remiss if we didn't mention the stylish patterns. Of course, florals for spring aren't groundbreaking, but shoppers are in love with the print so much so that one even bought the dress in all colors (and is planning to buy duplicates). The midi dress is available in six sunny colors, including green, purple, and orange. Just so you know, multiple reviewers say they always receive compliments while wearing this dress, and now, you can too.
"It's even more beautiful in person," wrote one Amazon shopper. "It's flowy and flirty and comfortable, and just everything you could want it to be."
"This dress is perfect for all body shapes, especially curvy women!" another shared. "Since quarantine, I've gained weight so I've been struggling to find a dress that 1. Makes me feel so comfortable and 2. Flatters my body, and let me tell you that this style of dress does both and it's so cute!"
Whether you're planning to wear this out for brunch or for a Zoom call, you'll be glad you chose the Zesica midi wrap dress that looks positively classy while also being totally lounge-worthy.
