Sales of This Sleeveless Dress Jumped 1,000% on Amazon Over the Weekend

Clearly, this style is beloved, and shoppers are specifically raving about its comfort, durability, and variety of colors. For one, the dress is made of a lightweight polyester material that keeps you cool while providing ample coverage. Comfort wise, the flowy dress doesn’t cling, and reviewers say it really accentuates the body. The A-line cut is perfect for those who might have bigger busts, especially since the chest area is covered and secure. Not to mention, the straps are thick enough to completely hide pesky bra straps. As for durability, reviewers say the style is high quality and really lasts — so much so that they’re shopping it in multiple styles.

“I got so many compliments on the first dress I bought, that went and ordered three more patterns,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “In heels it looks fancy, in flats it looks casual and in sneakers it's like a pretty house dress.”

Another huge positive: This dress has pockets so deep that you could carry your phone, credit cards, and keys with you. One shopper even admitted to carrying all of those things at once, mentioning that things felt safe the entire time.

And while the dress is great for summer months, it’s incredibly easy to transition into cooler months. Just add a cardigan, tights, or leggings, and you’ve got yourself a winter-appropriate outfit. With all of the options (all under $23), it’s not hard to find a style that will fit your personality. Preppy damask prints are available in a bunch of different colors, but so are more casual looks like trendy tie-dye. If you’re feeling sexy, there’s a leopard option that will certainly add some fun to your day, too.

Below, shop this incredibly popular dress (perhaps in a few options) before it sees another huge sale surge and sells out.

Buy It! Zesica Damask Print Pocket Loose T-Shirt Dress, $9.99–$22.99; amazon.com

