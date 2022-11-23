This 'Very Flattering' Amazon Cardigan Has Almost 6,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It's on Sale for Up to 40% Off

To paraphrase Taylor Swift, you're about to put on this cardigan and say that it's your new favorite.

No, the singer didn't call out this Amazon cardigan specifically, but thousands of Amazon customers are in love with it. Nearly 6,000 people have given this knit sweater a five-star rating, and it recently topped the site's best-seller list in its category — and with styles on sale starting at under $30, you can snatch one up and see what all the hype is about.

Buy It! Zesica Open Front Soft Knit Cardigan Sweater, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

For a short time, this cozy winter cardigan is on sale for up to 40 percent off — and you can get an additional 10 percent off with a coupon. Available in 35 colors, including a few colorblock versions, there's no chance that this cold-weather essential could spoil a thought-out outfit. You can grab it in this light khaki color to take part in the neutral trend that's everywhere in Hollywood right now, or you can grab it in various shades of pink and purple — both of which have been trending in recent months.

Ranging in sizes from S to XXL, the cardigan has acrylic and spandex fabric that's "soft" and "comfortable," according to customers. Style the knit with a mini skirt and cowgirl boots one day, then soften your look with some sneakers and buttery leggings the next.

The long-sleeve cardigan has a buttonless design, and the swooped sides and rounded nature earns it extra fashion points. In other words, this is nothing like the customary, old-school cardigans from back in the day.

Regular wearers of the cardigan, including ones who have it in multiple colors, left nothing to the imagination in their reviews. One described the sweater as "very flattering!" while another wrote that it's "warm but not too warm."

A different shopper said it's "what your dressy-casual dreams are made of." And according to one rave reviewer, "No exaggeration — I get compliments on this sweater nearly every time I wear it!" Don't we all want that?

Head to Amazon to get the Zesica Open Front Soft Knit Cardigan Sweater while it's still on sale!

