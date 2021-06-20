This Flowy Maxi Dress Is on Sale for Just $21 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day - and It Comes in 21 Gorgeous Colors

The long dress has an A-line fit that's loose, allowing air to filter through. You can say hallelujah to that! On top of the skirt's comfortable fit, it also has a stylish tied ruffled bottom that rings true to the Bohemian look shoppers love. Shoppers who call it their "new favorite summer dress" have worn it from the beach to vacation trips to church and brunch. And they say they get "so many compliments" while wearing it.