This Flowy Maxi Dress Is on Sale for Just $21 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day - and It Comes in 21 Gorgeous Colors

The official start of summer is nearly here, and that means it's time to shop for flowy sundresses that are equal parts comfy and cute. And if you love a good deal, you'll be excited to know that Amazon is slashing prices on thousands of fashion items ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021, including the best-selling Zesica Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress that shoppers call "absolutely perfect."
While Prime Day is just around the corner, you seriously don't have to wait for June 21 and 22 to shop the Zesica boho dress on sale - it's already 34 percent off right this second.
The gorgeous dress is made with a lightweight rayon fabric that makes it ideal for anyone heading out the door in 80-degree weather, according to shoppers who have worn it everywhere from sunny Florida to Mexico. The flattering summer maxi dress has a strapless design that reviewers confirm stays up thanks to its stretchy bodice that allows them to go braless.
The long dress has an A-line fit that's loose, allowing air to filter through. You can say hallelujah to that! On top of the skirt's comfortable fit, it also has a stylish tied ruffled bottom that rings true to the Bohemian look shoppers love. Shoppers who call it their "new favorite summer dress" have worn it from the beach to vacation trips to church and brunch. And they say they get "so many compliments" while wearing it.
In fact, the Zesica maxi dress has nearly 2,000 five-star ratings from people who won't stop raving about it. Some are so obsessed with it, they are actually buying it in different colors. Good thing it comes in more than 20 prints from floral patterns to solid colors.
"This dress is everything!" writes one Amazon shopper. "Makes you feel like the boho goddess you were destined to be. I'm 5'4" and didn't have to wear shoes with a heel - it didn't skim the ground at all. Quality is really good too for the price!"
"I LOVE these dresses!!! I loved it so much after buying the first one that I ordered two more," writes another. "Great colors, patterns, and material. Very quality item! They are even more pretty in person."
Get this fun summer maxi dress while it's on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day with prices starting at just $21.
