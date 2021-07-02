Shoppers Are Thanking the 'Dress Gods' for This Boho Wrap Dress That's on Sale Starting at $16
All outdoor summer activities from brunches to park walks call for lightweight clothes that are breathable and airy. And style? That's an added bonus that shoppers are actively looking for this season. If you're still on the hunt for the perfect summer dress, check out the Zesica Bohemian Floral Wrap Dress that people say makes them "look absolutely beautiful." And right now it's on sale, starting at $16.
The Zesica sundress is made with high-quality rayon that's thin enough to keep you cool without being too sheer. Amazon reviewers love the "soft and buttery" fabric that feels extremely comfortable while wearing.
You'll also appreciate the dress' flattering fit thanks to its wrap design. As a true wrap dress, you can adjust how tight you want the garment to be via the tie waist strings, before securing it at the side. Keep in mind that it is true-to-size, so size up if you want a looser fit!
The overlapping material "drapes softly" against the skin, flattering the tummy area, per reviewers. It's a one-of-a-kind dress that has people even saying "thank you, dress gods" and calling it "a must have in your summer wardrobe this year."
If you're big on color options, get ready: This summer dress comes in 19 bright styles and floral patterns that are "gorgeous in person" and look more expensive than they are. Reviewers compare the $16 Zesica boho dress to expensive ones from Free People that are well over $100. It's no wonder the dress is being bought up in multiple colors.
"The color of this dress is gorgeous!" writes one Amazon shopper. "My heart skipped a beat when I saw it. Exactly as pictured. The fabric is amazing — so soft, light and airy. NOT see through at all."
"Love the colors in this dress!" writes another. "It's super cute and easy to dress up or down. Is a true wrap dress, a good length, not see through, and not too low cut! Lightweight & perfect for summer!"
For every occasion under the sun, go with the Zesica boho wrap dress. And be sure to get it while it's up to 50 percent off, in select styles.
