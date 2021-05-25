This Breathable Boho Maxi Dress Is a Vacation Must-Have — and It Comes in 17 Styles
Whether you're gearing up for a hot summer or planning a tropical vacation, a boho maxi dress is the essential you need in your wardrobe. It's the quintessential summer dress thanks to its loose, flowy look and breathable feel. For an outfit that's a summer time knock-out, try the $40 Zesica Strapless Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress that tons of Amazon shoppers say is "stunning" and "gorgeous in person."
Made with breathable rayon, the Zesica casual dress will become your ultimate go-to for warm weather. It has a soft, almost silky feel that reviewers absolutely adore for an upscale look. And because it's made with thin, moisture-absorbing materials, you'll be able to stay cool and experience the gentle breeze as you move about.
The main attraction, however, is definitely the style and fit. The sundress is all about the care-free bohemian look. It has a fitted bodice that's stretchy enough to accommodate various chest sizes, along with a long, flowy skirt with tiered ruffles at the bottom that's both eye-catching and warm-weather approved.
The strapless dress cinches a bit at the waist for a flattering A-line shape that reviewers say makes you feel like the "boho goddess you were destined to be." The "summer staple" is even comfy enough for moms-to-be and their growing bellies, according to multiple pregnant reviewers who say they get "lots of compliments" while wearing it.
The Amazon best seller is loved by over 1,400 shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating. While it's been recognized by people all over the world, shoppers who live in warmer states like Florida are obsessed with the maxi dress — one calls it "great for Florida weather and summer weather in general," adding that they've worn it everywhere from brunch to church. And vacationing shoppers say it's the "perfect" maxi dress to wear on their travels to the Virgin Islands and Mexico.
The dresses come in 17 floral, solid, and patterned styles that are so cute, reviewers say they're buying it in "other colors as we speak."
"I LOVE these dresses! I loved it so much after buying the first one that I ordered two more," writes one Amazon shopper who adds that the dress comes in great colors and patterns, as well as a nice material. "They are even more pretty in person. Very, very cute and flattering… These are my absolute new favorite dresses!"
"This dress is super cute! The material is soft, and the dress fits nicely; flattering yet forgiving," writes another. "The length hits just below the ankle, so it does not drag on the floor! Perfect with flip flops or dressing it up with a wedge or heel!"
For the utmost comfort and style in hot summer weather, go with the Zesica Strapless Maxi Dress for $40 on Amazon.
