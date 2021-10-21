This Flattering Wrap Sweater Will Make You 'Feel Instantly Put-Together,' According to Amazon Reviewers

It comes in 14 colors
By Zarah Kavarana October 20, 2021 11:00 PM
No matter how warm and cozy oversized sweaters actually are, you have to admit — they're not exactly the most flattering tops to wear. Don't get us wrong: Bundling up in something bulky can be comforting on a crisp fall day. But if you're searching for a snugly silhouette that forgoes the frumpy feel, turn to this fitted sweater from Amazon that highlights your waist instead of hiding it. 

The Zesica Belted V-Neck Wrap Sweater features a plunging V-neckline in both the front and back that can be worn straight or off-the-shoulders for effortless flirtiness. Long batwing sleeves offer a non-restrictive feel, while tapered cuffs and a removable tie at the waist add some definition. Also at the waist, a peplum-style ruffle detail flares out to give your body an hourglass effect, and beneath it, a cropped hemline cuts off at the hips to elongate your legs.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Belted V-Neck Wrap Sweater, $37.99–$42.99; amazon.com

Shoppers called the material's ribbed viscose blend "soft" and "substantial," making it the perfect weight for fall and winter wear. They also claimed it's dressy enough to pair with a skirt for holiday parties, but still versatile enough to sport casually with jeans or leggings and knee-high boots. You'll "feel instantly put-together," regardless of how you choose to wear it, according to one reviewer. Another plus: The Amazon sweater with more than 1,200 five-star reviews comes in sizes small to x-large, plus 14 colors and patterns — including neutrals, jewel tones, and some quirky spotted options.

"Wow — I never write reviews on Amazon, but this must be the cutest sweater ever!" one five-star reviewer wrote. "I must let everyone know how soft this sweater is. The material is very thick and the quality is better than expected. I may get this in multiple colors. Definitely a must-buy!"

"All I can say is that this sweater is absolutely gorgeous," wrote another shopper. "I love the style being belted with the ruffle. The fabric is very soft and extremely comfortable. I would recommend ordering your regular size as this sweater is true to size. It is very flattering. I tried it on with black stretch pants and it looked great. I also could see wearing this with skinny jeans or even a skirt. You can dress it up or dress it down."

"Love this sweater!" wrote a final customer who purchased two colors. "The sweaters are thick, very soft, and have a nice stretch to them. The design is too cute and very flattering to a woman's figure. The cut out in the back and the deep plunge in the front adds just a touch of the 'sexy' element. The bottom ruffle and the belt just tops it off. I love it and plan to buy a couple more."

Shop the chic peplum sweater shoppers can't get enough of from $38 on Amazon.

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

