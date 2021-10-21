This Flattering Wrap Sweater Will Make You 'Feel Instantly Put-Together,' According to Amazon Reviewers
No matter how warm and cozy oversized sweaters actually are, you have to admit — they're not exactly the most flattering tops to wear. Don't get us wrong: Bundling up in something bulky can be comforting on a crisp fall day. But if you're searching for a snugly silhouette that forgoes the frumpy feel, turn to this fitted sweater from Amazon that highlights your waist instead of hiding it.
The Zesica Belted V-Neck Wrap Sweater features a plunging V-neckline in both the front and back that can be worn straight or off-the-shoulders for effortless flirtiness. Long batwing sleeves offer a non-restrictive feel, while tapered cuffs and a removable tie at the waist add some definition. Also at the waist, a peplum-style ruffle detail flares out to give your body an hourglass effect, and beneath it, a cropped hemline cuts off at the hips to elongate your legs.
Shoppers called the material's ribbed viscose blend "soft" and "substantial," making it the perfect weight for fall and winter wear. They also claimed it's dressy enough to pair with a skirt for holiday parties, but still versatile enough to sport casually with jeans or leggings and knee-high boots. You'll "feel instantly put-together," regardless of how you choose to wear it, according to one reviewer. Another plus: The Amazon sweater with more than 1,200 five-star reviews comes in sizes small to x-large, plus 14 colors and patterns — including neutrals, jewel tones, and some quirky spotted options.
"Wow — I never write reviews on Amazon, but this must be the cutest sweater ever!" one five-star reviewer wrote. "I must let everyone know how soft this sweater is. The material is very thick and the quality is better than expected. I may get this in multiple colors. Definitely a must-buy!"
"All I can say is that this sweater is absolutely gorgeous," wrote another shopper. "I love the style being belted with the ruffle. The fabric is very soft and extremely comfortable. I would recommend ordering your regular size as this sweater is true to size. It is very flattering. I tried it on with black stretch pants and it looked great. I also could see wearing this with skinny jeans or even a skirt. You can dress it up or dress it down."
"Love this sweater!" wrote a final customer who purchased two colors. "The sweaters are thick, very soft, and have a nice stretch to them. The design is too cute and very flattering to a woman's figure. The cut out in the back and the deep plunge in the front adds just a touch of the 'sexy' element. The bottom ruffle and the belt just tops it off. I love it and plan to buy a couple more."
