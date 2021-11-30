Zendaya's Latest Red Carpet Look Features a Gold Spine — and a Nod to a Spider-Man Villain

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress turned heads in a jaw-dropping, open-back number at the Ballon d'Or photo call in Paris on Monday

Zendaya is shutting down the red carpet... again!

In typical Zendaya fashion, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, 25, turned heads in a high-fashion, open-back number at the Ballon d'Or photo call in Paris on Monday.

The black Roberto Cavalli floor-length dress featured a classic boat neckline and elbow-length sleeves. But the real showstopper was the back — which showcased an intricate, golden piece of art that covered the Euphoria star's spine.

Iconic fashion designer Fausto Puglisi is the mastermind behind the stylish metal vertebrae.

"I love Zendaya since day ONE! ❤️ I re edited this frock for My girl ! Custom made for a Queen! ❤️I'm in Heaven! ✨Beyond! ✨✨ ZENDAYA IN CAVALLI! @luxurylaw 🤍 @zendaya 🤍 @roberto_cavalli by #faustopuglisi" Puglisi wrote on Instagram, alongside a close-up of the detailed back.

Diehard Spider-Man fans were quick to call-out the dress' resemblance to Dr. Otto Octavius — the scientist-turned-villain who has four metal, mechanical arms attached to the back of his body, in which veteran actor Alfred Molina will reprise his role in the highly anticipated film.

Zendaya shared a fan's keen-eyed observation on her Instagram Story, writing, "We love a reference," above a side-by-side shot of her and Doc Ock.

The Emmy Award winning actress is no stranger to making waves in the fashion world.

Earlier this month, she became the youngest recipient ever of the highly coveted Fashion Icon award at the 2021 CFDA Awards.

The Council for Fashion Designers of America explained on Instagram at the time that Zendaya's "journey to Fashion Icon superstar happened at supersonic speed."