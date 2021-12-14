Nordstrom's Famous Zella Leggings Come in a Fun Spray Dye Version — and They're 40% Off
From lightweight pairs in the summertime to thick thermals during the winter, leggings are a go-to for pretty much any occasion. Because of how often they're in the rotation, you can always use a new option to switch things up — and luckily, Nordstrom has a ″perfect″ pair of leggings that are not only super cute and supportive, but on sale for 40 percent off.
The Zella Studio Lite High Waist Spray Dye Leggings are everything you want leggings to be: attractive, cozy, and seriously supportive thanks to the compressive fabric and high waistband. You might already be familiar with Zella, a Nordstrom brand offering workout apparel like sweats, tees, and headbands. But it's Zella's leggings that are the real stars, including its high-waist pairs, which have long earned stellar ratings from customers for their comfort and versatility.
This version of Zella leggings is particularly appealing with its fun tie-dye pattern. But best of all? Although the leggings typically go for $79, this deal means you can get them for under $50, which is a major steal.
In their reviews, customers rave about everything from the leggings' "buttery" feel to their thick, stretchy material (no see-through issues here!) to how well the color and pattern hold up through both workouts and multiple washes. Even shoppers who usually stick to Zella's other leggings varieties are obsessed with this tie-dye option, which hits right at the ankle to provide full-leg coverage.
"I always get Zella Live In leggings but tried this style — they are so cute! The material is extremely soft and the fit is super flattering!" wrote one happy reviewer.
Said another, "These leggings are stretchier and softer than the basic black Zella leggings. Love them for both their comfort and look."
The only thing to note is that unlike some other leggings made by the brand, these don't come with a pocket in the waistband. But if you're mostly planning on wearing them to yoga class or while out on an errand, that likely won't bother you too much.All in all, these leggings are a great choice for anyone who enjoys stylish support — which is to say, all of us. And with that discount, it's the perfect time to pick up a pair from Nordstrom.
