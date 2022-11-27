Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Flared Leggings, and You Can Get a Pair for Under $50 Right Now

Out with the old and in with the flare! At least that's been the case for celebrities lately when it comes to pants.

While Kendall Jenner's laid-back style is no surprise, something about her outfit during a recent New York City outing immediately made our eyes dance with excitement — her black flared bottoms, which unexpectedly looked extremely comfortable.

A few weeks later, Hailey Bieber stepped out in a similar pair of flared pants in a beige-taupe color. Opting for an edgier look, the skincare founder threw on a leather jacket and paired it with a matching bra. Other celebs, like Kaia Gerber, have also been tossing aside their tight pants in favor of some flare — and you might want to, too.

Right now, you can get a similar pair for just under $42 at Nordstrom. The Zella Restore Soft High Waist Pocket Flare Leggings come in two heather colors — gray and black — and can be worn for more than just working out.

nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Restore Soft High Waist Pocket Flare Leggings, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

They have an interior mesh panel that will keep you feeling supported, but you can also size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit. Ranging from sizes XXS to XL, these pants will keep everything held tight wherever you choose to wear them, whether it's at the gym, the grocery store, or out and about.

Zella is a customer-favorite brand among Nordstrom shoppers, many of whom love its leggings. One reviewer said this flared style was "flattering," while another person wrote that they were "cute and supportive." Aside from the steep 40 percent discount, they're also durable, according to a shopper who claimed they outlasted leggings from another well-known brand. A win-win!

To style, wear a pair of celeb-approved sneakers and an oversized sweatshirt to keep things sporty. If you're heading to dinner, add a patterned blazer and some chunky loafers — also popular among Hollywood's elite — for the ultimate edge.

Give your wardrobe an extra flair (pun intended) with these Zella leggings. Plus, shop more pairs from the brand while they're all under $50 ahead of Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale.

nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Live-In High Waist Pocket Flare Pants, $44.90 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Renew High Waist Pocket Flare Ankle Leggings, $35.40 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Hailey Rib High Waist Leggings, $45.99 (orig. $65);nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.