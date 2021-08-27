Shop

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on Its Ultra-Cozy Athleisure Brand — Up to 60% Off 

Save big on Zella leggings, sweatshirts, sports bras, and more
By Isabel Garcia
August 26, 2021 10:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale may be over, but doesn't mean you have to wait until next year to score major savings at the retailer.

Right now, Nordstrom is having a huge sale on Zella, its customer-favorite athleisure brand, with up to 60 percent savings. As part of the savings event, there are nearly 200 cozy pieces marked down, including leggings, sports bras, joggers, jackets, and more. Not sure what to shop? We rounded up some of our favorite deals ahead. 

Shop Nordstrom Zella Deals:

The sale features some of the brand's most popular styles, like the Live In High Waist Leggings, which have racked up thousands of five-star ratings. On sale for $35, the comfortable leggings have been a long-time favorite for shoppers thanks to their fit and quality. "You can count on these leggings," one customer wrote. "The weight and gentle compression of the fabric is perfect. They also last forever (if you air dry [them]). I have a few pairs that are five years old and they still fit perfectly." 

Packed with deals on cozy bottoms, the sale also includes these comfy ankle joggers that are made of cotton knit fabric. Plus, you can save 40 percent on colorful bike shorts that have handy pockets. And for a statement piece, check out these patterned leggings that are 66 percent off. 

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message.

You can also save big on Zella bras. Shoppers say the Exhale Studio Lite Sports Bra, which is available in six colors, is both supportive and comfortable, and is  currently marked down from $49 to $30. If you're looking for a sports bra that can double as a crop top, snag the Restore Soft Lounge Longline Bra that's 40 percent off in the purple opera and olive branch colors. 

Just in time for fall, there are a ton of tops marked down, too, including this lightweight long-sleeve shirt that has a relaxed fit. Looking for more lighter options? This ribbed hoodie and this slouchy pullover are both 40 percent off. For colder days, shop this cotton-blend fleece hoodie that's marked down from $69 to $41.

There's no end date listed for these incredible deals, but a bunch of styles are already selling out fast. So snag your favorites at these low prices while they're still available.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $35.40 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Washed Organic Cotton Ankle Joggers, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Exhale Studio Lite Sports Bra, $29.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Studio Lite Mindful T-Shirt, $23.40 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Alyce Pullover, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Sloane Cozy Rib, $39 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com   

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Studio Lite Pocket Biker Shorts, $29.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com  

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella High Waist Studio Lite Ankle Leggings, $19.97 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Cara Hoodie, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Restore Soft Lounge Longline Bra, $29.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com