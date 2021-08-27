Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on Its Ultra-Cozy Athleisure Brand — Up to 60% Off 

The sale features some of the brand's most popular styles, like the Live In High Waist Leggings, which have racked up thousands of five-star ratings. On sale for $35, the comfortable leggings have been a long-time favorite for shoppers thanks to their fit and quality. "You can count on these leggings," one customer wrote. "The weight and gentle compression of the fabric is perfect. They also last forever (if you air dry [them]). I have a few pairs that are five years old and they still fit perfectly."