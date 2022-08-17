Surprise! We found yet another Amazon dress that's worth adding to your closet, and it has a unique design that doesn't look like your typical floral dress.

The Zattcas Short Sleeve Ribbed Midi Dress is an Amazon best-seller that's on sale for less than $35 right now in 13 colors. What sets this dress apart from others is that it actually looks like a two-piece set rather than a maxi dress, making it appear as though you put a lot of thought into your outfit without having to put in a ton of effort. Plus, it's super easy to wear it with casual accessories like sneakers and a dainty necklace or go all out with heels and statement earrings.

Best of all, the dress has a modest neckline and pleated floral skirt that makes it great for practically any occasion.

With how versatile this dress is we aren't surprised that hundreds of shoppers have gaven it a five-star rating. One shopper said they were "extremely impressed" with the quality of the dress and added that it's "well sewn, the black top part is not see-through, and the skirt part even has a lining." Another wrote that they receive "so many compliments" while wearing the dress and said it's so cute and comfortable they plan to buy more colors.

Some reviewers also said the dress washes well and can easily be steamed to get out any wrinkles that show up. It should be hung to dry to avoid shrinking and building static, though.

The season isn't changing for another few weeks, which means you still have time to rock the short sleeve dress as is. When the cool weather starts to roll in you can easily layer it underneath a denim jacket, cozy cardigan, or nylon tights. TLDR; no matter the season this maxi dress is bound to become a staple in your wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to see more stylish colors you should consider adding to your cart while they're on sale.

