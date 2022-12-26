Lifestyle Fashion From Fluffy Slippers to Classic Booties, Zappos Has Tons of Comfy Shoes on Sale — Up to 70% Off Score deals on Adidas, New Balance, Steve Madden, and more By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 26, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Zappos Though the holidays are starting to wind down, cozy season is still in full swing. Whether you prefer to bundle up in fleeces like Jennifer Garner or run errands in fuzzy slippers like Gigi Hadid, there are tons of cozy finds majorly marked down at Zappos right now as part of its Winter Clearance Sale. But you'll want to act fast, as the sale, which has deals up to 70 percent off, starts today and runs through January 2. Temperatures are historically low this year (even in traditionally warm climates) so there's no better time to stock up on warm gear. Start early on your New Year's resolutions to head out on more walks with a pair of Adidas for 50 percent off, or catch up with old friends over brunch in a soft tunic and fleece joggers. Peruse popular brands like Steve Madden and Sam Edelman that are marked down — take the sleek Mayla boot home with a whopping $140 discount, as well as the classic Fella boot for just $45. And if your closet is crying out for some more winter staples, check out this teddy zip-up from Columbia, which you can grab now for 30 percent off. Plus, if you've been following your favorite celebrities, you're probably already reaching for a pair of Uggs like the Classic Clear Mini Boots, a remix of the style that's basically sold out everywhere. Or you might prefer something more casual like the Fluff Yeah Slide — a style worn by Hailey Bieber and ideal for lounging around the house or letting your dog out. Regardless of your winter cold-weather wardrobe preferences, Zappos is clearing out its winter inventory, so it's time to get shopping. Keep scrolling to check out the best items at Zappos' Winter Clearance Sale below. Cozy Essentials on Sale at Zappos Hunter Refined Chelsea Boot, $53.06 (orig. $160) Adidas Originals Superstar W, $48.85 (orig. $100) Steve Madden Harper Jacket, $81.18 (orig. $99) Sam Edelman Mayla, $60 (orig. $200) Under Armour Rival Fleece Joggers, $33.06 (orig. $45) New Balance DynaSoft Nergize v3 $33.79 (orig. $65) Steve Madden Fella, $45 (orig. $150) Columbia Fire Side II Full Zip, $69.99 (orig. $100) Clarks Sharcre Boot, $53.90 (orig. $110) Hoka Bondi 7 Sneaker, $127.95 (orig. $160) Free People Easy Street Tunic, $64 (orig. $128) Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $69.95 (orig. $99.95) Brooks Ghost 14 Sneaker, $109.95 (orig. $140) Ugg Classic Clear Mini Boot, $104.99 (orig. $159.95) Sorel Explorer Joan II Boot, $116.25 (orig. $155) Adidas Running Ultraboost 5.0 Sneaker, $132.95 (orig. $189.95) Timberland Authentics Teddy Fleece Fold Down Boot, $102.67 (orig. $170) Polo Ralph Lauren Kayleigh Bear Scuff Slipper, $67.50 (orig. $90) Sperry Saltwater Emboss Wool Boot, $67.55 (orig. $110) Lauren Ralph Lauren Madelyn Bootie, $107.62 (orig. $195) Under Armour HeadGear High-Waisted Pocketed Leggings, $35.50 (orig. $50) Free People Cutting Edge Cable Sweater, $81.78 (orig. $148) Hunter Play Short Insulated Boot, $108 (orig. $120) Cole Haan Original Grand Stitchlite Wing Oxford Sneaker, $80 ($160) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. As you decide what cozy clothing to add to your wardrobe, consider the Polo Ralph Lauren Kayleigh Bear Scuff slippers. These slip-ons come in four neutral colors with unique motifs, and bring all the warmth to your morning or night routine. Slide these on to make breakfast and get yourself ready for the day, or as you turn off lights around the house before bed. Zappos Buy It! Polo Ralph Lauren Kayleigh Bear Scuff Slipper, $67.50 (orig. $90); zappos.com Maybe you've been on the hunt for the perfect winter sweater (Reese Witherspoon has certainly been giving us plenty of inspiration lately). This cropped cable knit sweater from Free People offers a trendy take on an old classic. Shoppers say this sweater has "soft" material that's "not itchy like some sweaters." Not to mention it's 45 percent off right now. Zappos Buy It! Free People Cutting Edge Cable Sweater, $81.78 (orig. $148); zappos.com As the unofficial uniform of big cities, the Chelsea boot is a must-have for every fashion aficionado. Whether you're strolling down the streets of Boston, Chicago, or New York, the Hunter Refined Chelsea Boot will keep your feet feeling warm and looking stylish. Shoppers praised the boots for their functionality and comfort, and wrote that they're "perfect" for walking their dog and "wearing to the office on those light rainy days." And the comfort lasts all day, as another reviewer wrote that "after almost two hours on my feet, these shoes didn't bother me one bit." Paired with the $100 discount (nearly 70 percent off), these boots are a solid investment. Zappos Buy It! Hunter Refined Chelsea Boot, $53.60 (orig. $160); zappos.com New Balance has long been a go-to of celebrities like Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid, and the DynaSoft Nergize v3 sneakers are on sale for almost 50 percent off. Available in seven bright colors, these shoes have a breathable mesh material and cushioned midsole for added comfort. Shoppers have said these sneakers are the best choice for "walking," "light hikes," and "long travel days." They do advise sizing up a little, but love how supportive and comfortable the shoes are. Zappos Buy It! New Balance DynaSoft Nergize v3, $33.79 (orig. $65); zappos.com No matter if you want to add some boots to your cart, or maybe some new sneakers, a sweater, and some leggings, Zappos is here to make sure you get a deal too. Shop more of our favorite products for your winter wardrobe below. Zappos Buy It! Under Armour HeadGear High-Waisted Pocketed Leggings, $35.53 (orig. $50); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Lauren Ralph Lauren Madelyn Bootie, $107.62 (orig. $195); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Steve Madden Harper Jacket, $81.18 (orig. $99); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Brooks Ghost 14 Sneaker, $109.95 (orig. $140); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Timberland Authentics Teddy Fleece Fold Down Boot, $102.67 (orig. $170); zappos.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 19 Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale, Including a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Apple AirPods The 100 Best After-Christmas Deals from Amazon's Big Sale 25 Extended Holiday Deals on Electronics to Add to Your Cart — Including Smart TVs for Under $300