Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Sneaker Brands Are Discounted in Zappos’ VIP Sale

Nothing says the beginning of a new season quite like a wardrobe refresh. And right now, thanks to the first annual Zappos VIP Sale that just kicked off, there’s never been a better time to update yours before fall makes its arrival.
Today through Sunday, VIP members can save up to 45 percent on best-selling shoes, clothing, and accessories. While you don’t need to be a member to snag the deals, membership will earn you an extra 10x points with each purchase that you can redeem for extra discounts. What’s more, linking your Amazon Prime account will earn you an extra point for each dollar you spend — and expedited shipping. So there’s that.
You can sign up for a Zappos VIP membership for free here , but even if not you can take advantage of all the same deals. The discounts include thousands of items across the site, filled with celebrity favorites like the Oprah-approved comfy shoes , Free People bike shorts , and more.
Of course, the shoe deals are the star of the show and there’s no time like the present to give your wardrobe an update starting from the ground up. Below, shop some of the celebrity-approved brands you can get for less during Zappos VIP weekend sale .
Buy It! Hoka One One Clifton 6, $120 (orig. $130); zappos.com
When a sneaker aficionado the likes of Reese Witherspoon gives a shoe her stamp of approval, you know it’s good. Since she wears these exact Hoka One One Clifton’s on repeat, it’s one discounted style you don’t want to miss.
Buy It! Asics Gel-Excite 7 Sneakers, $63.75 (orig. $75); zappos.com
Any time Jennifer Garner steps out in comfortable sneakers, you can almost always count on them being a pair of Asics. The actress has such an impressive collection of running sneakers we’ve all but lost count, but right now you can snag this popular style from the Garner-approved brand for less.
Buy It! Chuck Taylor All Star Madison True Faves Sneakers, $54.95 (orig. $65); zappos.com
No sneakers are quite as classic as a pair of Converse, and considering that almost everyone in Hollywood has a pair, it’s safe to say they’re here to stay. Lucy Hale is just one star who’s stepped out in a pair of low-top Converse, proving they’re one staple that goes with everything. Right now you can get the affordable, celeb-approved brand for less by shopping low-top sneakers similar to Hale's here.
Buy It! Havaianas Slim Flip Flops, $20.96 (orig. $25.99); zappos.com
Even stars need to kick off their heels and give their feet a rest once in a while. And when Jennifer Lopez chooses to do so, she slides on a pair of these cult-fave Havaianas flip-flops. She’s been wearing the comfy sandals for years, and right now, you can shop similar styles for less and level up your flip-flop collection.
Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini, $99.95 (orig. $139.95); zappos.com
Uggs are a classic for a reason: They’re insanely comfy and are the next best thing to wearing your slippers outside! It’s no wonder practically everyone in Hollywood owns a pair of their own. Katie Holmes is just one celeb who’s frequently spotted in the classic boots and you can shop a version of the ankle style for nearly 30 percent off.
