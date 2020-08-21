Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Sneaker Brands Are Discounted in Zappos’ VIP Sale

No sneakers are quite as classic as a pair of Converse, and considering that almost everyone in Hollywood has a pair, it’s safe to say they’re here to stay. Lucy Hale is just one star who’s stepped out in a pair of low-top Converse, proving they’re one staple that goes with everything. Right now you can get the affordable, celeb-approved brand for less by shopping low-top sneakers similar to Hale's here.