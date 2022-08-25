The Supportive Sneaker Brand Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Cameron Diaz Wear Is on Sale Right Now

Jennifer Garner appreciates a solid pair of supportive sneakers. The Last Thing He Told Me actress, 50, often wears comfy kicks from brands like Hoka and Brooks — and right now, both of her trusted picks are on sale.

Hoka and Brooks shoes are currently up to 20 and 22 percent off, respectively, at Zappos — but only until Sunday. Back in March, Garner wore a pair of Brooks running shoes during a workout, and in June, she decorated for Pride Month in a pair of Hoka Bondi 7 Sneakers, which you can snag on sale right now. While The Adam Project star's exact color choice is sold out in most sizes, the shoe comes in eight other shades.

Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Bondi 7 in Blue Fog/Blue Glass, $127.95 (orig. $160); zappos.com

Garner is far from the only A-lister to give Hoka sneakers their seal of approval: Fellow Hollywood moms Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow have been spotted in the comfy footwear multiple times over the years, and Cameron Diaz even wore them for a May appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Currently, 34 pairs of Hoka shoes and a whopping 99 pairs of Brooks shoes are discounted during this Zappos sale.

Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Ghost 14 in Peacoat/Yucca/Navy, $109.95 (orig. $140); zappos.com

Plus, popular picks from other celebrity-worn brands like New Balance and Vans are both on sale at Zappos — some by up to 40 percent off. With stars like Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski wearing the throwback sneakers once reserved for skater types lately, Vans are having quite the comeback. More than 150 pairs are marked down right now, including the popular slip-on version the Olsen twins wear on repeat.

Zappos

Buy It! Vans Classic Slip-On Platform in Yellow, $63 (orig. $70); zappos.com

Similarly, with everyone from Zoe Kravitz to Katie Holmes to Kate Middleton stepping out in New Balance sneakers, the previously deemed "ugly" dad shoes are officially cool again. Both a low-top and high-top version of the retro sneakers are currently marked down at Zappos.

Zappos

Buy It! New Balance Numeric 425 in Blue/Cream, $53.29 (orig. $64.99); zappos.com

A solid pair of sneakers is a non-negotiable addition to every shoe rack, so take advantage of these low prices and snag your new go-to pair at Zappos while sizes last. Shop more Vans, Hoka, and Brooks sneakers on sale at Zappos below.

Zappos

Buy It! Vans Authentic Platform 2.0 in Melon, $42 (orig. $70); zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Mach 4 in Blue Glass/Coastal Shade, $97.50 (orig. $130); zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Levitate 5 in Black/Ebony/Gray, $119.95 (orig. $150); zappos.com

