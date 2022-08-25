Lifestyle Fashion The Supportive Sneaker Brand Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Cameron Diaz Wear Is on Sale Right Now Along with more celebrity-worn kicks from New Balance and Vans By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 25, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty (3) Jennifer Garner appreciates a solid pair of supportive sneakers. The Last Thing He Told Me actress, 50, often wears comfy kicks from brands like Hoka and Brooks — and right now, both of her trusted picks are on sale. Hoka and Brooks shoes are currently up to 20 and 22 percent off, respectively, at Zappos — but only until Sunday. Back in March, Garner wore a pair of Brooks running shoes during a workout, and in June, she decorated for Pride Month in a pair of Hoka Bondi 7 Sneakers, which you can snag on sale right now. While The Adam Project star's exact color choice is sold out in most sizes, the shoe comes in eight other shades. Zappos Buy It! Hoka Bondi 7 in Blue Fog/Blue Glass, $127.95 (orig. $160); zappos.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Garner is far from the only A-lister to give Hoka sneakers their seal of approval: Fellow Hollywood moms Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow have been spotted in the comfy footwear multiple times over the years, and Cameron Diaz even wore them for a May appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Currently, 34 pairs of Hoka shoes and a whopping 99 pairs of Brooks shoes are discounted during this Zappos sale. Zappos Buy It! Brooks Ghost 14 in Peacoat/Yucca/Navy, $109.95 (orig. $140); zappos.com Plus, popular picks from other celebrity-worn brands like New Balance and Vans are both on sale at Zappos — some by up to 40 percent off. With stars like Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski wearing the throwback sneakers once reserved for skater types lately, Vans are having quite the comeback. More than 150 pairs are marked down right now, including the popular slip-on version the Olsen twins wear on repeat. Zappos Buy It! Vans Classic Slip-On Platform in Yellow, $63 (orig. $70); zappos.com Similarly, with everyone from Zoe Kravitz to Katie Holmes to Kate Middleton stepping out in New Balance sneakers, the previously deemed "ugly" dad shoes are officially cool again. Both a low-top and high-top version of the retro sneakers are currently marked down at Zappos. Zappos Buy It! New Balance Numeric 425 in Blue/Cream, $53.29 (orig. $64.99); zappos.com A solid pair of sneakers is a non-negotiable addition to every shoe rack, so take advantage of these low prices and snag your new go-to pair at Zappos while sizes last. Shop more Vans, Hoka, and Brooks sneakers on sale at Zappos below. Zappos Buy It! Vans Authentic Platform 2.0 in Melon, $42 (orig. $70); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Hoka Mach 4 in Blue Glass/Coastal Shade, $97.50 (orig. $130); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Brooks Levitate 5 in Black/Ebony/Gray, $119.95 (orig. $150); zappos.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.