Hundreds of Cozy Slippers Are on Sale at Zappos This Weekend — Including a Celeb-Worn Pair from Ugg

And prices start at just $38 

By Nicola Fumo
Published on January 15, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Zappos Slippers on Sale roundup tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

The holidays have come and gone, but winter is here to stay a while longer. Spring warmth is still months away for many, and while the cold can't be wished away, it can be managed. If you didn't unwrap a pair of cozy slippers this gifting season, it might be time to treat yourself to a pair — and there are a ton of styles on sale at Zappos right now.

The Zappos sale offers a variety of slipper styles starting at $38, including slides, moccasins, and mules from popular brands like L.L. Bean, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, Minnetonka, and Ugg. But you'll want to act fast, because sizes and colors are going fast.

Cozy Slippers on Sale at Zappos

A good pair of winter slippers is insulated to keep feet warm and offer traction at the sole for quick dips outside to take the trash out or quickly walk the dog. Some of the most playful styles in the sale come from Ugg, including the ultra-popular Fluff Yeah slide that so many celebrities wear.

The slip-on style has an elasticized band to keep the slipper on securely and a rubber sole. Add a pair of socks to amp up the warmth factor.

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
Zappos

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $69.95 (orig. $99.95); zappos.com

Another popular brand included in the Zappos sale is Polo Ralph Lauren, which offers many slippers embroidered with its signature Polo Bear. The Kayleigh style has a classic round toe silhouette and faux-suede finish with a fuzzy lining. In addition to this rich camel color, it also comes in black and cream, all of which are majorly discounted.

Polo Ralph Lauren Kayleigh Bear Scuff
Zappos

Buy It! Polo Ralph Lauren Kayleigh Bear Scuff, $50.40 (orig. $90); zappos.com

You might also want to check out Hunter's In/Out Slipper if you're looking for a sportier style with added weatherproofing. The water-resistant exterior makes them ideal for keeping slush from seeping through, and the material cleans easily. The drawcord at the top of the slipper can be adjusted to keep cool air out.

Hunter In/Out Slipper
Zappos

Buy It! Hunter In/Out Slipper, $67.99 (orig. $90); zappos.com

While slippers are indeed a cold-weather essential, they're great for year-round wear too, and now's a good time to grab a new pair. Check out more cozy winter slippers from the Zappos sale below.

Minnetonka Lolo
Zappos

Buy It! Minnetonka Lolo Slipper, $37.49 (orig. $49.95); zappos.com

EMU Australia Joy Teddy
Zappos

Buy It! Emu Australia Joy Teddy Slipper, $67.99 (orig. $89.95); zappos.com

Crocs Classic Fur Sure
Zappos

Buy It! Crocs Classic Fur Sure Shoe, $45.49 (orig. $69.95); zappos.com

SKECHERS Shindigs Forever Retro
Zappos

Buy It! Skechers Shindigs Forever Retro Slipper, $47.99 (orig. $59.99); zappos.com

skin Vera Recycled Fleece Adjustable Strap Slide
Zappos

Buy It! Skin Vera Fleece Slide, $85.99 (orig. $115); zappos.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger tout
These Best-Selling Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Super Comfy' Are on Sale for as Little as $15 at Amazon
Jen Garner and Katie Holmes Corduroy Pants tout
Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes Are Wearing the Cozy Winter Pants We Almost Forgot About
Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant
The Incredibly Soft Joggers Oprah and I Love Have Shoppers Saying 'Wow' — Get Them While They're Up to 45% Off
Related Articles
Zappos
From Fluffy Slippers to Classic Booties, Zappos Has Tons of Comfy Shoes on Sale — Up to 70% Off
Ugg Boots & Slippers After-Christmas Deals
So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Last Chance Deals
Sale Alert! You Can Still Score Up to 71% Off Ugg, Levi's, Longchamp, and More Coveted Brands at Nordstrom
Kate Hudson Combat Boots
Kate Hudson Sipped Coffee in a Floor-Length Skirt and the Boot Style Everyone in Hollywood Owns
Amazon January 2023 Deals Sales Tout
The 100 Best Deals We've Found on Amazon in January
Fabletics Brand BP
We Reviewed 13 Fabletics Styles So Versatile You Can Basically Live in Them
amazon-after-christmas-deals-tout
The 120 Best After-Christmas Deals from Amazon's Big Sale
Jennifer Garner Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers Tout
PSA: A Comfy Shoe from the Sneaker Brand Jennifer Garner Often Wears Is at Its Lowest Price in Awhile Today
Ugg slippers tout
These Are the 9 Best Ugg Slippers of 2023
Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks tout
Shoppers Think These Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks Feel 'Like Walking on Clouds' — and They're on Sale at Amazon
Best Fall Boots of 2022
The 17 Best Fall Boots of 2023 That Are Worth Investing in This Season
Best Turtleneck Sweaters
The 19 Best Turtlenecks of 2023
Sienna Miller New Home Line
Launches We Love! Sienna Miller Reveals Holiday Edit with ABC Carpet & Home, Plus More New Home Products
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
gift guide tout
25 Holiday Gifts That Mom Actually Wants This Year
Nordstrom President's Day Sale Roundup
Nordstrom Discounted Thousands of Items for Its Winter Sale — Here Are the 33 Deals You Need to Know About