Lifestyle Fashion Hundreds of Cozy Slippers Are on Sale at Zappos This Weekend — Including a Celeb-Worn Pair from Ugg And prices start at just $38 By Nicola Fumo Published on January 15, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington The holidays have come and gone, but winter is here to stay a while longer. Spring warmth is still months away for many, and while the cold can't be wished away, it can be managed. If you didn't unwrap a pair of cozy slippers this gifting season, it might be time to treat yourself to a pair — and there are a ton of styles on sale at Zappos right now. The Zappos sale offers a variety of slipper styles starting at $38, including slides, moccasins, and mules from popular brands like L.L. Bean, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, Minnetonka, and Ugg. But you'll want to act fast, because sizes and colors are going fast. Cozy Slippers on Sale at Zappos Minnetonka Lolo Slipper, $37.49 (orig. $49.95) Polo Ralph Lauren Kayleigh Bear Scuff, $50.40 (orig. $90) Crocs Classic Fur Sure Shoe, $45.49 (orig. $69.95) Skechers Shindigs Forever Retro Slipper, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) Emu Australia Joy Teddy Slipper, $67.99 (orig. $89.95) Hunter In/Out Slipper, $67.99 (orig. $90) Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $69.95 (orig. $99.95) Skin Vera Fleece Slide, $85.99(orig. $115) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. A good pair of winter slippers is insulated to keep feet warm and offer traction at the sole for quick dips outside to take the trash out or quickly walk the dog. Some of the most playful styles in the sale come from Ugg, including the ultra-popular Fluff Yeah slide that so many celebrities wear. The slip-on style has an elasticized band to keep the slipper on securely and a rubber sole. Add a pair of socks to amp up the warmth factor. Zappos Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $69.95 (orig. $99.95); zappos.com Another popular brand included in the Zappos sale is Polo Ralph Lauren, which offers many slippers embroidered with its signature Polo Bear. The Kayleigh style has a classic round toe silhouette and faux-suede finish with a fuzzy lining. In addition to this rich camel color, it also comes in black and cream, all of which are majorly discounted. Zappos Buy It! Polo Ralph Lauren Kayleigh Bear Scuff, $50.40 (orig. $90); zappos.com You might also want to check out Hunter's In/Out Slipper if you're looking for a sportier style with added weatherproofing. The water-resistant exterior makes them ideal for keeping slush from seeping through, and the material cleans easily. The drawcord at the top of the slipper can be adjusted to keep cool air out. Zappos Buy It! Hunter In/Out Slipper, $67.99 (orig. $90); zappos.com While slippers are indeed a cold-weather essential, they're great for year-round wear too, and now's a good time to grab a new pair. Check out more cozy winter slippers from the Zappos sale below. Zappos Buy It! Minnetonka Lolo Slipper, $37.49 (orig. $49.95); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Emu Australia Joy Teddy Slipper, $67.99 (orig. $89.95); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Crocs Classic Fur Sure Shoe, $45.49 (orig. $69.95); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Skechers Shindigs Forever Retro Slipper, $47.99 (orig. $59.99); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Skin Vera Fleece Slide, $85.99 (orig. $115); zappos.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Best-Selling Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Super Comfy' Are on Sale for as Little as $15 at Amazon Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes Are Wearing the Cozy Winter Pants We Almost Forgot About The Incredibly Soft Joggers Oprah and I Love Have Shoppers Saying 'Wow' — Get Them While They're Up to 45% Off