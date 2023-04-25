Lifestyle Fashion More Than 500 Sandals from Crocs, Teva, Skechers, and More Comfy Shoe Brands Are on Sale at Zappos Right Now From pool slides to platforms By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 08:00 AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. When spring comes around, it's time to pack away your boots and pull out comfy and breathable shoes that elevate your breezy skirts and dresses, all while keeping you cool. And no shoe style does that better than sandals. Right now, you can get so many customer-loved sandals on sale thanks to Zappos' April Sales Event, which is packed with over 500 styles from brands like Tory Burch, Crocs, Teva, and more — all for up to 25 percent off. But you'll want to act fast, as the sale ends on April 30, and popular styles are already going fast. From comfy slides and staple flip-flops to cute platforms and strappy styles, here are our favorite picks from Zappos' fash sale, starting at just $27. Shop Summer Sandals at Zappos Crocs Classic Sandal, $26.24 (orig. $34.99) Teva Reflip Strappy Flip-Flop, $31.50 (orig. $42) Skechers Arch Fit Beverlee Juliet Sandal, $47.21 (orig. $62.95) Sperry Waveside Plushwave Slide, $44.96 (orig. $59.95) Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Fisherman Sandal, $71.25 (orig. $95) Madewell The Alina Platform Sandal, $82.50 (orig. $110) Kate Spade New York Bikini Slide, $73.50 (orig. $98) Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide, $148.50 (orig. $198) This Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped More Adorable 'Peanuts'-Inspired Shoes Crocs are the ultimate summer shoe thanks to its breathable holes and lightweight materials, and you can get a sandal version of the celebrity-approved brand for just $27. The classic sandal features the brand's signature ventilation ports that expel moisture and debris quickly, making them easy to clean and quick to dry. The Croslite material makes them feel both lightweight and sturdy, all while cushioning your feet for lasting comfort. And while some sandals only feature a single buckle, these popular shoes come with double straps for even more support and security while you move about. Zappos Buy It! Crocs Classic Sandal, $26.24 (orig. $34.99); zappos.com Flip-flops are another top choice for warm weather, but they aren't always the most supportive. The Teva Reflip Strappy Sandal is designed to cushion your feet with extra support thanks to an EVA topsole and outsole with high traction. The flip-flops feature double straps to keep your feet secure, and the exterior is treated with an odor-minimizing spray to keep them fresh for longer. And the straps, midsole, and outsole are made of recycled materials. Pick up a pair while they're marked down to just $32 at Zappos. Zappos Buy It! Teva Reflip Strappy Flip-Flop, $31.50 (orig. $42); zappos.com These Comfy Socks Are My Go-To Replacements for Worn-Out Pairs, and They're Just $3 at Amazon Right Now No summer closet is complete without platform sandals to wear with dresses and skirts. If heels sound intimidating, Skechers Arch Fit Beverlee Juliet Sandal will allow you to dress up your outfit, all while maintaining support and comfort. The sandals are designed with an air-cooled memory foam insole that cushions your foot as you walk, along with a high arch. The shoes feature a water-resistant exterior that won't absorb moisture or stains, making them an optimal choice for hot weather. And they even have a cute bow and mesh strap for added detail. One five-star reviewer called them a "lovely, stylish summer shoe that provides support and is super comfortable." Zappos Buy It! Skechers Arch Fit Beverlee Juliet Sandal, $47.21 (orig. $62.95); zappos.com If you're looking to upgrade your spring and summer shoe collection with comfy, cute, and breathable sandals, Zappos' April Sales Event is the time to do it. Shop more of our favorite picks below before the sale ends. Zappos Buy It! Sperry Waveside Plushwave Slide, $44.96 (orig. $59.95); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Fisherman Sandal, $71.25 (orig. $95); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Madewell The Alina Platform Sandal, $82.50 (orig. $110); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Kate Spade New York Bikini Slide, $73.50 (orig. $98); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide, $148.50 (orig. $198); zappos.com 