The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat Are Just $45 for Black Friday
When ranking the items in your closet that get the most wear and tear, you'd likely be hard-pressed to list anything above your shoes. Whether it's the staple sneakers you wear with everything from leggings to jeans or the winter boots that help you trek through snow, the pairs lining your shoe rack inevitably get worn down over the years. Like us, you're probably due for a refresh — and there's no better time than major shopping events like the Zappos Black Friday Sale to snag styles you'll wear on repeat for way less — like Kate-Middleton-loved Superga sneakers.
Early access to the 2021 Zappos Black Friday Sale began on November 22, with hundreds of styles from celeb-loved brands like Hunter, Ugg, and Adidas slashed in half. But today, Black Friday, even more coveted items are discounted by up to 50 percent off, including the classic white sneakers Kate Middleton has worn on repeat for years, which are just $45 today. This year, over 1,000 sneakers alone are discounted at Zappos for the 2021 Black Friday Sale, along with key cold weather shoes like Sorel boots and Ugg slippers.
Plus, although Zappos is known for its wide selection of shoes, it also offers an impressive selection of clothing from brands like Free People and Madewell and accessories from designers like Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, and Michael Kors. This Black Friday, hundreds of hoodies and tops are marked down, along with jeans from celeb-approved brands like Levi's, Paige, and 7 for All Mankind, which Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez love.
Needless to say, the 2021 Zappos Black Friday Sale is not one you want to miss. With thousands of essential shoes, accessories, and clothing slashed in half at the retailer, you're sure to find plenty of coveted items for yourself and those on your holiday shopping list — but you'll have to act fast before sizes sell out. Below, shop the best sneakers, boots, accessories, and clothing included in the Zappos Black Friday Sale.
Best Zappos Black Friday Sale Sneakers Deals:
- Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker, $45.50 (orig. $65)
- Adidas Running QT Racer 2.0, $39.97 (orig. $65)
- Adidas Originals Multix W, $55 (orig. $79.95)
- New Balance Classics 997H, $71.99 (orig. $89.99)
- New Balance Nergize Sport LUX, $52.49 (orig. $69.99)
- Reebok Work N Cushion 4.0, $53.96 (orig. $59.95)
Best Zappos Black Friday Sale Boots Deals:
- Ugg Classic Mini Logo Zip, $103.97 (orig. $159.95)
- Hunter Original Tall Wide Boot, $127.99 (orig. $160)
- Sorel Joan of Arctic Waterproof Boot, $157.50 (orig. $210)
- Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal, $97.50 (orig. $150)
- Sam Edelman Nina, $104 (orig. $160)
Best Zappos Black Friday Sale Slippers and Slip-Ons Deals:
- Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $64.95 (orig. 109.95)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Milo, $44.95 (orig. $59.99)
- Crocs Work Specialist II Vent Clog, $33.71 (orig. $44.95)
- Cordani Zen Clog, $118.80 (orig. $198)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly, $44.95 (orig. $59.99)
Best Zappos Black Friday Sale Accessories and Clothing Deals:
- Free People Sweetheart Sweater, $50.70 (orig. $78)
- Free People Ottoman Slouchy Sweater, $74 (orig. $148)
- Rebecca Minkoff Edie Wallet on Chain, $112.80 (orig. $188)
- Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace, $48.40 (orig. $88)
- Levi's Womens Wedgie Straight, $41.70 (orig. $69.50)
