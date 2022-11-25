Black Friday Deals on the Comfy Shoe Brands Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, and More Celebs Wear Start at $25

It's easy to fall in love with a pair of shoes when they're worn by your favorite celebrity, but sometimes, the price isn't as lovable.

Whether you've been eyeing Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers or Jennifer Garner's Ugg boots, the Zappos Black Friday sale has deals on many of Hollywood's favorite shoes. From sneakers to boots to slip-ons, Zappos has a huge inventory of discounted shoes that can bring you one step closer to mirroring their closet.

Black Friday discounts go up to 50 percent off on styles like Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum's go-to comfy shoe on set and a beloved sneaker seen on Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz, and Gwyneth Paltrow, both of which are perfect for gifting this holiday season. And that's just the beginning.

As a bonus, the Zappos Black Friday sale extends to clothing and accessories, too. So if you've noticed Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid are all about trench coats these days, or if you've been dreaming of the Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant necklace ever since it graced Taylor Swift's neck, now's the time to buy.

The Zappos sale runs through 9 p.m. PT on Sunday, November 27. But don't wait, because your favorite shoes might get snatched up before you've had a chance to add them to your cart. Read on for the best deals on celebrity-worn shoes in this year's Zappos Black Friday sale.

Best Zappos Black Friday Sale Sneaker Deals

A good sneaker offers versatility, comfort, and support, and celebs seem to have a knack for picking styles with all three. Kate Middleton might be the most well-known wearer of Superga, which also counts Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ariana Grande, and Emily Ratajskowski as fans. It's a classic year-round sneaker brand, and right now, select styles are on sale for as little as $65.

For a more athletic sneaker, consider Asics, a durable and stylish shoe brand that made it on Bon Jovi's top picks for rockstar-worthy gifts. While the Gel Nimbus was his featured pick, the Versablast 2 and Gel-Quantum 90, two other popular models, are on sale right now. Adidas is another celeb-loved sneaker brand, with fans like Rihanna, Meghan Markle, and Kendall Jenner, and the classic Adidas Originals Stan Smith is selling for $26 less than its standard price.

Jennifer Garner turns to Hoka and Brooks running shoes for her workouts, and while her go-to shoe — the Glycerin 19 — isn't on sale, the well-known Ghost 14 is 20 percent off, and so is the Hyperion Elite II. And you can save about 35 percent on the Hoka Mach 4, selling for just $84 instead of the usual $130.

Best Zappos Black Friday Sale Boots Deals

These boots were made for buying, and that's just what you'll do. Maybe you've been eyeing the sleek stiletto Stuart Weitzman boots Kim Kardashian rocked in the brand's campaign earlier this fall? A series of similar styles are on sale at Zappos today — including the Highland and Harper 60 — for up to 48 percent off.

Or perhaps you glimpsed a masked-up Katie Holmes sporting the popular Sorel boots, a brand that's also been a part of many of Kate Middleton's winter looks the past few years? Grab the Sorel Emilie Short Lace boots for just $131.

And if you're up to speed on the latest celeb trends, you already know that animal print is everywhere right now, turning heads via Gwen Stefani, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Lopez. You can replicate these wildly fabulous looks with styles like the Schutz Lun Boot, available in snakeskin and crocodile prints for up to $70 off the usual price.

For a more sporty boot, the Kamik Sienna3 Boots — Meghan Markle's been seen wearing these fashionable yet functional boots in the past — are on sale for just $104. And Dr. Martens have been spotted on the likes of Megan Fox to Heidi Klum, Hilary Duff and Bella Hadid. To get the look, reach for the Dr. Martens 1460 W boots while they're under $130.

Best Zappos Black Friday Sale Slippers and Slip-Ons Deals

Ugg is a go-to brand for comfy cozy slip-ons, like the Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers frequently worn by celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Megan Fox. And during the Black Friday Sale, Ugg slippers are available on Zappos for up to 45 percent off standard prices.

And an old reliable in terms of comfy slip-ons — the storied Crocs Classic Clog — is on sale for just $25. We've spotted celebs relaxing in these shoes in between takes on film sets, and Crocs has taken part in celebrity collaborations with the likes of Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Diplo, and Bad Bunny.

Once synonymous with "ugly shoes," Birkenstocks sandals and clogs are taking center stage, and celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker can't help but reach for the comfy footwear. We spotted a couple pairs of Birkenstocks, which aren't always easy to find these days, in this sale.

Some shoes are made even cozier by plush and fuzzy insole material, and today, Zappos is selling slip-ons like the Sam Edelman Valeri Sandal for $97, or a little over 30 percent off.

You can also grab the classic version of Mary Kate Olsen's Vans slip-ons she's been spotted wearing multiple days in a row.

Best Zappos Black Friday Sale Accessories and Clothing Deals

For those that want to save on more than just shoes, Zappos's wide assortment of clothing and accessories is also seeing big discounts today. If you're in the market for simple and sophisticated jewelry, Kendra Scott's Elisa Pendant is a favorite of celebrities like Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale, and Simone Biles, and it's 30 percent off this Black Friday.

To replicate Reese Witherspoon's zest for sweater weather, Zappos has a Barefoot Dreams Zip-up Hoodie on sale for just $106. And if coats are what you're after, we've been seeing a great deal of camel coats and trench coats around Hollywood, including on Lea Michele, Jessica Chastain, and Gigi Hadid, and Zappos has similar styles from Sam Edelman and

Finally if you're craving new denim, celeb-loved Levi's, like the ones Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski have been seen in over the years, are on sale too.

