Amazon Shoppers Call This $24 Summer Dress 'Magic' — so I Had to Try It for Myself
My mom always told me that when I find clothing that works for my body, buy it in every color. And now that I've tried on this wildly flattering Amazon dress, I'm about to do just that.
As a fashion and beauty expert and shopping writer who is frequently in front of the camera for work, I'm always on the hunt for something cute to wear. When I stumbled upon the Zalalus Ruched Tie-Waist Dress on Amazon (which comes in 19 colors and is available in sizes S to XL), I scanned the hundreds of reviews and noticed that several shoppers had nothing but positive things to say about this $24 number.
"I love this dress," one reviewer declared. "My favorite thing about it was my husband's reaction when he saw me in it for the first time! He loved it and call[ed] it 'the magic dress' because of the way it fits. I feel really cute and confident whenever I wear it." Another called the "extremely flattering" and "super comfortable" dress one of their "favorite purchases off Amazon."
With that in mind, I didn't hesitate to add the pretty coral pink option to my cart, and it arrived in just two days (gotta love Amazon!).
Buy It! Zalalus Tie-Waist Mini Dress, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
This summer, I'm all about cheap and cheerful looks that I can easily reach for when I am running out the door. And living in Los Angeles, I'm blessed with great weather all year round, so casual summer dresses are a staple in my closet, not to mention the category that I love shopping for the most. As soon as I slipped this one on, I knew I'd be keeping it.
The fabric is stretchy, breathable, and lightweight, which checks all the boxes for throw-on-and-go summer dressing. I could easily see myself tossing it in my beach bag as a swimsuit cover-up, as well as pairing it with sneakers or comfy flats for daytime errands. I could even add an elegant wedge (like mine from Linea Paolo) or strappy sandals for a dressier vibe.
I should note that this style isn't lined, so if you select a lighter shade like I did, a light layer of shapewear might be advisable. But if you pick a darker color, it's probably not necessary — especially since the tie-waist detail is just as flattering as one would hope. This smart design trick adds interest to the waistline while brilliantly camouflaging a little post-brunch tummy.
The straps are wide enough to wear a regular bra underneath (hallelujah!), and the length hit me just right on my 5'5" frame. You can even top it off with a denim jacket for a more polished look from head to toe.
Needless to say, I'm already thinking about what other colors I should order, heeding my mother's sage advice. Join me in adding this tie-waist dress from Amazon to your cart and enjoy a comfy, stylish summer.
Jennifer Chan is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com, as well as a style and beauty expert, influencer, and on-air TV host, who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- There Are 400+ Home Decor Deals Hidden in This Secret Amazon Section — Starting at $9
- My New Go-To Travel Bag Is a Hanging Duffel with Built-In Shelves from a Celeb-Founded Brand
- Gigi Hadid Mastered the Art of Denim on Denim in a Funky '70s-Inspired Jacket
- Deal Alert! The Top-Rated Cordless Vacuum Amazon Customers Reach for Every Day Is Now Under $95