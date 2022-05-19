Amazon Shoppers Call This $24 Summer Dress 'Magic' — so I Had to Try It for Myself

As a fashion and beauty expert and shopping writer who is frequently in front of the camera for work, I'm always on the hunt for something cute to wear. When I stumbled upon the Zalalus Ruched Tie-Waist Dress on Amazon (which comes in 19 colors and is available in sizes S to XL), I scanned the hundreds of reviews and noticed that several shoppers had nothing but positive things to say about this $24 number.