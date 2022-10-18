Next time you're off on a weekend getaway and preparing to pack your nice clothes, you don't have to cringe as they get crumpled and balled up in your bag. Just snag yourself a Ytonet Carry-On Garment Bag, which is not only a versatile travel hack, but also happens to be on sale at Amazon. It's currently $9 off when you apply an extra coupon.

At first glance, this bag looks like any other chic carry-on duffel, great for a weekend away or a quick trip. But it's hiding secret features that actually make it doubly useful and practical. If you've ever jetted off to a wedding worrying about the state you'll find your dress or suit in when you arrive, this is a great solution.

Unzip the bag to lay it out flat and you'll find that the entire exterior panel actually doubles as a garment bag, capable of securely fitting dresses, a suit, or your nicest tops or pants so they'll come out with minimal wrinkling or creasing. Once you zip in your garment bag clothes, just wrap the bag back up into its original shape; this will give you access to the interior compartment, which will befree to store all of your other clothes and essentials.

Even after you've filled the garment bag compartment, the rest of the bag still offers enough space for a couple days' worth of clothes, toiletries, and a pair of shoes (it actually comes with a bonus shoe pouch, so you can keep your shoes from dirtying your clothes). Plus, a set of small exterior zip pockets lets you tuck away your phone or keys where they'll still be accessible.

Laying open flat, the bag measures 37 inches long and 20.5 inches across. However, once folded back up, it reverts back to a classic carry-on duffel bag size. At 12.5 inches high and 20.5 inches across, the bag is perfectly sized to toss in the backseat or fit in the overhead compartment if you're flying.

The bag comes in four color variations, and right now the gorgeous blush pink is marked down to just $37 once you apply a coupon. The navy and white striped version is also discounted at 23 percent off its normal price.

If you're still feeling skeptical, we can't blame you — it does seem almost too good to be true. However, this bag is backed by nearly a thousand five-star ratings, with lots of rave shopper reviews as well. One reviewer touted it as the "best bag for carry-on traveling," and added it even "fits perfectly under the plane seat."

Another reviewer attested, "[I] took this on a recent trip [and it] worked out perfectly. Kept my dress and hubby's jacket relatively wrinkle free. Looking forward to taking my next trip with this!" Plus, a third user enthused, "It really fits everything you need!"

Head to Amazon to snag the Ytonet Carry-On Garment Bag for yourself while two color options are discounted.

