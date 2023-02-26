Amazon Shoppers Say These Leggings Are Totally 'Squat-Proof' — and You Can Snag a 4-Pack on Sale

They have more than 11,000 five-star ratings

Published on February 26, 2023 11:00 AM

YOUNGCHARM 4 Pack Leggings with Pockets
There's nothing worse than putting on a pair of leggings and realizing they're see-through. Well, maybe if you come to this conclusion at the gym. If you're in need of a few good pairs without this problem, you're in luck: Amazon has a major deal on a set of leggings that fit the bill.

Right now, this pack of four Youngcharm Leggings with Pockets is on sale for less than $50, which makes each pair about $12. Made from a thick polyester and spandex material, these high-waisted leggings are "squat-proof," according to shoppers, meaning you can exercise without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction. Plus, they're designed with four-way stretch, so they move with your body in every direction for optimal comfort.

Available in sizes up to 3XL, the leggings come in an array of color combinations, so you can opt for all black or add a few fun ones to your gym outfit rotation. And depending on the color you choose, you can get a four-pack or a little as $49.

YOUNGCHARM 4 Pack Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Youngcharm Leggings with Pockets, 4-Pack, $48.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

Aside from the look of these "soft, comfortable, and stretchy" leggings, they're also very functional. They have two deep side pockets and one hidden inner waistband pocket to hold your essentials, whether that's your keys, phone, or wallet. Although they aren't compression leggings, the fabric provides gentle tummy support for a compression-like effect that keeps everything in place.

With more than 11,000 five-star ratings, it's safe to say that shoppers love these leggings. One five-star reviewer raved about the comfort and fit, saying, "The colors are just as pictured and the fabric is so soft and thick, and [it] seems to be good quality." They added, "They aren't see-through and hold the tummy area pretty well, which I love."

Others love how versatile these leggings are. "They are super comfy and stretchy too, [so] if you want some good workout leggings, these are it. I also use these on my occasional errand runs as well," one reviewer said.

Another shopper simply said: "These are truly squat-proof — no question about it." They also noted that, "You cannot get this good quality for this price anywhere else."

Head to Amazon to get four pairs of the Youngcharm Leggings with Pockets while they're on sale now.

