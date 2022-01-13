Shop

Shoppers 'Absolutely Love' This Cozy Pajama Set That Porsha Williams Raved About on Amazon Live

They call it “so soft and warm”
By Lauren Rearick January 12, 2022 08:00 PM
One stylish Amazon pj set proves that loungewear can be cozy, cute, and functional. We all have our go-to pajamas, but if you're looking to liven up your current cozy clothing options with something fun, this fuzzy fleece leopard print option is approved by Amazon shoppers and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams

Williams once raved about the Yorgos Fuzzy Fleece Loungwear set in an Amazon Live, saying it was "so comfy" and "super, super soft." Declaring that she "loves it," she added, "I'm going to be so cute walking around that house in that." The star even suggested pairing the pajamas with matching slippers, also available on Amazon. 

Based on the reviews of Amazon shoppers, Williams isn't the only one spending her free time in the fuzzy set. "Love this," one shopper added. "So cute and [I'm] ordering more!! The pink I received today is true to color and very soft." Another reviewer wrote that they "absolutely love this pajama set."

Choose from eight versions, each with a cream backdrop and colored leopard print. The top is a crewneck sweatshirt, while the shorts have a drawstring closure. Made of a fuzzy fleece fabric, multiple shoppers confirm the set does not feel itchy against the skin. "It feels so soft and not scratchy," a reviewer wrote.

As an added bonus, the stylish loungewear is easy to care for, as it can be machine washed. "Washed up nice," one Amazon shopper confirmed, adding that they found the outfit to be "very comfortable and warm."

While shoppers report that the set fits true to size, some suggested ordering up a size for a roomier fit. "I bought a set a size larger then I would normally wear and the fit was exactly what I hoped for. They're so soft and warm," another shopper shared.

With so many positive reviews and numerous customers sharing plans to purchase multiple colors of the loungewear set, don't hesitate to buy these popular Amazon pajamas.

